The Science Theater Company Announces New Performance Schedule For Trio Of Science Shows

The Science Theater Company, the theater company that "uses the magic of theatre to make science fun," founded by Producer Eric Krebs announced today a new performance schedule for That Physics Show, That Chemistry Show and That Inventions Show. All three (3) shows will continue to be performed in repertory at The Playroom Theater (151 West 46th Street) during the months of November and December except during the week of Christmas (December 21-30) when they will be presented down the block at The Jacqueline Onassis High School (120 West 46th Street).

That Physics Show, which won the 2016 Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience," has run over 500 performances and will celebrate its fourth birthday in November. It has also recently opened in Beijing, China in a Mandarin version. The show features physics wizard David Maiullo who based the show on the notion that "It's Not Magic, it's Physics!"

That Chemistry Show, now in its third year was created by Borislaw Bilash, long time chemistry professor and educator. Some 30 demonstrations, each with a name range from "Dragon's Breath and "Elephant Toothpaste" to "Exploding Cloud" and "Genie in a Bottle."

That Inventions Show presented in association with "The Museum of Interesting Things" and its founder Denny Daniel, traces the history of inventions from 1850 to the present and includes hands-on demonstrations of the first sound recordings, early projections and film, steam engines, telephones, ingenious toys and a multitude of other electric, electronic and mechanical inventions that have led to our current world.

Eric Krebs, producer of the Science Theater Company, comments, "When we started That Physics Show four years ago, I had no idea that this would develop into a long-running 'library' of interesting science shows. We are now working on developing That Math Show and That Astronomy Show, as well as a number of others. I had thought that I was creating an entertainment for smart nerds. Now we have a regular flow of grandparents, parents, kids, schools and camps, and it couldn't make me happier. With the emphasis on STEM education, I think we have found our special niche."

That Physics Show, That Chemistry Show and That Inventions Show will continue at The Playroom Theater (151 West 46th Street) through December 20th. From December 21st through December 30th they will be presented at The Jacqueline Onassis High School (120 West 46th Street). For a full schedule of performances and to purchase tickets visit www.sciencetheatercompany.com or call Ovation Tix at 866-811-4111. To schedule special performances for school or camp groups call (212) 967-8278.

For more information, please visit www.sciencetheatercompany.com.





