Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

Howard Sherman, columnist for The Stage, has tweeted that the remainder of the runs of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND and THE HOT WING KING at Signature Theatre have been canceled.

See the tweet below:

The remainder of the runs of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND and THE HOT WING KING at NYC's @SignatureTheatr have been canceled. - Howard Sherman (@HESherman) March 12, 2020

The Hot Wing King began performances on February 11. Cambodian Rock Band began performances on February 2.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You