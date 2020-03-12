COVID19: Broadway Impact
The Remainder of the Runs of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND and THE HOT WING KING at Signature Theatre Have Been Canceled

Howard Sherman, columnist for The Stage, has tweeted that the remainder of the runs of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND and THE HOT WING KING at Signature Theatre have been canceled.

The Hot Wing King began performances on February 11. Cambodian Rock Band began performances on February 2.



