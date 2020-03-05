The Public Theater's Mobile Unit to Tour This Spring With CYMBELINE

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) will bring Shakespeare's CYMBELINE, directed by Carl Cofield, on tour for the first time ever to venues across the city in a free four-week tour (April 16-May 15), as part of The Public's commitment to bringing free theater to all and deepening its engagement with communities across the five boroughs. The Mobile Unit's free tours bring Shakespeare and other works to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts by visiting correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations, and other community organizations. Following the tour to the five boroughs, there will also be a free three-week engagement of CYMBELINE in The Public's Shiva Theater running Monday, May 18 through Sunday, June 7, with an official press opening on Thursday, May 21.

The complete cast of CYMBELINE features Barzin Akhavan (Cymbeline), Danaya Esperanza (Imogen), Stephanie Roth Haberle (Queen/Belarius), Brandon Mendez Homer (Posthumus/Cloten), Paco Lozano (Caius Lucius), Keren Lugo (Arviragus), Daniel José Molina (Iachimo), Reynaldo Piniella (Guiderius), and Simone Recasner (Pisanio).

"Carl Cofield has been doing some wonderful work in recent years, perhaps most notably with the indispensable Classical Theatre of Harlem," said Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. "We are thrilled he is joining us for our Mobile Unit production of CYMBELINE, one of Shakespeare's wildest and most beautiful plays."

Bringing high-quality theater to communities across the five boroughs, the Mobile Unit embodies Joseph Papp's dream of theater for all. This season, The Public's acclaimed Mobile Unit tour invites New Yorkers into a 21st century fairytale in Shakespeare's CYMBELINE. Carl Cofield reimagines Shakespeare's epic romance as a familiar yet fantastical story. When Imogen, princess and heir to the throne, secretly marries her true love, her father, the King, banishes her husband. Unleashed jealousy, weaponized ego, and distorted pride trip up every character in this contemporary version of an age-old tale of love and power. Will Imogen choose her love or familial duty?

"This is the first time Mobile Unit is taking on Shakespeare's CYMBELINE, which has such an interesting mix of iconic characteristics from all of his stories, and we have Carl Cofield at the helm," said Director of Mobile Unit Karen Ann Daniels. "His CYMBELINE will revive and renew the concept of the fairytale, offering us a vibrant, contemporary story that feels both fantastic and familiar at the same time."

CYMBELINE features co-scenic design by Wilson Chin and Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Mika Eubanks, music composition by Frederick Kennedy, and movement direction by Byron Easley. Katie Kennedy will serve as production stage manager.

CYMBELINE TOUR DATES AND VENUES:

Dates marked with * are open to the public with RSVP at publictheater.org

April 16 - The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, Manhattan *

April 17 - Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, Manhattan *

April 18 - Weeksville Heritage Center, Brooklyn *

April 21 - DreamYard Arts Center, Bronx

April 22 - Brownsville Recreation Center, Brooklyn *

April 23 - Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, Bronx *

April 25 - Faber Park Recreation Center, Staten Island *

May 1 - New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Manhattan *

May 2 - Hunts Point Recreation Center, Bronx *

May 5 - Edgecombe Correctional Facility, Manhattan

May 6 - Einstein Community Center - Co-Op City, Bronx *

May 7 - Queens Public Library - Central Branch, Queens *

May 9 - North Brooklyn YMCA, Brooklyn *

May 12 - Taconic Correctional Facility, Westchester

May 14 - A.R.R.O.W. Field House, Queens *

May 15 - St. Paul's Chapel, Manhattan *





