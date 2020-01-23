The Public Theater's Mobile Unit and Joe's Pub will present Michelle J. Rodriguez's MICHA Música, a music project of the vocalist, songwriter, musical theater composer, and actor, as part of the programs' collaborative series, In Transit. Having made her debut at Joe's Pub in November 2017, Rodriguez came into the Mobile Unit fold when she composed the music for the 2019 production of The Tempest, directed by Laurie Woolery. The Mobile Unit continues The Public's commitment to bring free Shakespeare to communities with limited or no access to the arts by taking plays on tour to correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations, and more. Rodriguez will tour Tuesday-Thursday, February 18-27 to community venues and secure facilities, culminating with a show at Joe's Pub on Friday, February 28 at 7:00PM.

Tour performances are free and open to the general public via RSVP. The dates are:

Thursday, February 20 at 6pm - Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, Bronx: RSVP

Friday, February 21 at 7pm - A.R.R.O.W. Field House, Astoria: RSVP

Saturday, February 22 at 2pm - North Brooklyn YMCA, Brooklyn: RSVP

Thursday, February 27 at 7pm - Island Voice/Canvas Institute, Staten Island: RSVP

Director of Mobile Unit Karen Ann Daniels said, "Mobile Unit audiences have enjoyed Michelle's work as composer and now there's this opportunity to experience the fullness of her music and vocals. She effortlessly draws us in and invites us to feel our common sorrows, joys, and humanity in a beautiful way."

Director of Joe's Pub Alex Knowlton said, "The In Transit tours continue to be an unparalleled opportunity for musicians to intimately connect with audiences throughout the city. While we are used to hosting New Yorkers in Joe's Pub every night of the week, it is an honor to be invited into physical and emotional homes beyond our four walls through these concerts."

Michelle J. Rodriguez is a vocalist, songwriter, musical theater composer, and actor. With a voice that is "clear and compelling" and a sound that features "flourishes of bolero, bossa nova and even jazz" (Chicago Tribune), Rodriguez captivates as a performer at venues like Joe's Pub (NYC), Ars Nova (NYC), The Hideout (Chicago), and Steppenwolf (Chicago), with her stunning vocals and vulnerability onstage.

Rodriguez made her Joe's Pub debut in November of 2017 after a sold-out performance of her original musical, East o', West o'! at ANTFest at Ars Nova in June of 2017, which earned her a mention in The New Yorker. Beloved by NPR's All Songs Considered team, her music project MICHA became a finalist for NPR's 2018 Tiny Desk Contest with her song "Nena Nena Nena," praised for a "bilingual set [that] spanned laid-back southern soul and Latin pop flare" (NPR). She has received support from Ars Nova, New York Theatre Workshop, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts, and the University of Chicago. Musicals include East o', West o'! (Ars Nova/ANTFEST), and works in development Jiran, Bibliophile, and Rokera. Rodriguez recently made her Public Theater debut composing the music for the Mobile Unit's production of The Tempest, directed by Laurie Woolery, and she is currently under commission by The Public Theater for a new musical for their Mobile Unit program. BA in Theater and Arabic Language & Culture, Williams College.

TICKETS:

ONLINE at joespub.com / PHONE, 10AM-7:00PM, DAILY 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC (Opens daily at 2PM)



NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





