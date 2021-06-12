The Princeton Festival Will Premiere Kosmologia Interdisciplinary Ensemble's DREAMING/UNDREAMING

The Princeton Festival presents the virtual world premiere of the video Dreaming/Undreaming, from Kosmologia Interdisciplinary Ensemble on Thursday, June 17th at 7pm.

After reading two tales by the masterful Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges, Carmen-Helena Téllez and the artistic team of Kosmologia were inspired to create an original visual and musical experience, an art-music video where we travel between worlds of persuasive dreams and deceptive realities in our universe.

A piano recital progresses seamlessly between original compositions by Carmen-Helena Téllez created specifically for this project in conversation with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, the master of polyphony. Dreaming/Undreaming was commissioned by the Princeton Festival, with artistic direction by Carmen-Helena Tellez, dramaturgy by Chía Patiño, dance and movement by Alexa Capareda, and video design by Camilla Tassi and Ryan Belock, framing the pianistic virtuosity of Natasha Stojanovska.

The video will premiere on The Princeton Festival Website and YouTube. The cost of Virtual Ticket per household is $25. Learn more at https://princetonfestival.org/performance/2021-kosmologia/