The McKittrick Hotel Announces Extension Of SPEAKEASY MAGICK

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, announced its dazzling experience, Speakeasy Magick, is extended again by popular demand. Tickets are now available for performances through April 2.

Produced by Emursive, Speakeasy Magick features parlor magic and up-close-and-personal prestidigitation by the city's top magical talents. Host and veteran entertainer, Todd Robbins (Off-Broadway's Play Dead), brings decades of performing experience around town and the world to The McKittrick each week.

Featured performers include Alex Boyce (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage), Jason Suran (The Other Side), Mark Calabrese (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Matthew Holtzclaw (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Prakash Puru (celebrity favorite), Rachel Wax (A Taste of Magic), and more.

Sleight-of-hand also extends to the bar, where the house signature Sleep No More and classic cocktails with a McKittrick twist are shaken up to order. A live jazz pianist completes the scene for an enchanting evening full of surprises.

Performances are offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM. Reserved seats are priced from $160. Private Tables seating five or ten guests with Champagne service are also available.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and for the members of our show. Guests attending Speakeasy Magick will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Attendees are welcome to dine at the hotel's cozy winter rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green, before the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The hotel's award-winning Sleep No More celebrates its Grand Reopening on Valentine's Day, February 14. Tickets are also on sale for New York Times "Critics' Pick," The Woman in Black through February 27.

The McKittrick Hotel is located at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.