The Maxamoo Podcast Talks to Zulema Clares, Sandor Juan, Leyma López of FILOMENA MARTURANO at Repertorio Español

Jose talks to Zulema Clares, Sandor Juan, and Leyma López, the stars and director of Filomena Marturano: Un matrimonio a la caribeña, currently running at Repertorio Español.

The first part of the episode (00:34 - 35:55) is an interview en Español with Clares, Juan and López, who discuss the play's themes, working in different genres, and what it's like to be a Latinx artist in the current sociopolitical climate.

The second part of the episode (35:58 - 58:35) is a discussion in English with Juan, who speaks about fulfilling a dream by working with Clares, his beginnings in opera, and how little the industry has changed when it comes to fair representation of Latinx people/culture.

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.





Related Articles