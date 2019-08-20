The Maxamoo Podcast Previews August, September Theatre in New York

August Preview - Hercules and More Musicals Cap Off the Summer as the Off-Broadway Season Begins

On the latest episode of the Maxamoo Theatre and Performance Podcast, Patty Devery, PennyMaria Jackson, and Jack Phillips Moore preview shows they're excited about as the summer winds down and the 2019-2020 season begins.

They talk about :

Introductions (0:00)

Head Over Heels presented by Dirty Minds Theatre Company at Theatre 80 (3:05)

Felix Starro presented by Ma-Yi Theater Company at Theater Row (6:01)

Heroes of the Fourth Turning at Playwrights Horizons (9:03)

Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and A Piano presented By The Duplex (13:17)

American Moor presented by Red Bull Theater at the Cherry Lane Theatre (15:41)

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at WP Theater (23:54)

Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre Upstairs, and a separate production at The Pasadena Playhouse (27:27)

Public Works' Musical Adaptation of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater (33:05)

runboyrun and In Old Age at New York Theatre Workshop (41:40)

Quick plugs: Broadway Flea Market, Signature Theatre's upcoming season; and outro (46:47)

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.





