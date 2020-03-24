The Joyce Theater Cancels Additional Performances Through May 3

The Joyce Theater Foundation announced today further cancellations to the season's programming, now through May 3, to assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Today's announcement includes the cancellations of Limón Dance Company (March 31-April 5), Ballet Hispanico (April 7-19), Trisha Brown Dance Company (April 21-26), and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (April 28-May 3). These companies join previously cancelled performances of Scottish Ballet's This Is My Body (March 13-15), and the engagements of Lyon Opera Ballet in Trois Grandes Fugues (March 18-22), and Malpaso Dance Company (March 24-29).

The Joyce is providing current ticket holders with the following options:

Donate this purchase to The Joyce Theater. Request a refund of your ticket purchase. If The Joyce does not receive communication from patrons by the opening performance of the company for which they had tickets, they will receive a refund. If patrons would like to make a donation to the company they were scheduled to see, please request a refund and visit the company's website to make your contribution.



Box office phone lines will be very busy during this time. For the best service, please fill out this survey to select your choice from the options above.

"This unprecedented disaster has affected everyone, including the worldwide arts community," said Linda Shelton, executive director of The Joyce Theater Foundation.

"Although the future is uncertain, we are committed to welcoming our beloved audiences back to The Joyce as soon as we are safely able to do so. In the meantime, we hope that our artists and audiences remain safe and healthy. And, on behalf of everyone at The Joyce, we send a heartfelt 'thank you' to our family of supporters as well as those who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe."

For more information and any immediate updates regarding performances, please visit www.Joyce.org.





