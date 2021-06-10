The Future Perfect Project Offers Summer Theatre Intensive For Queer Youth

For LGBTQIA+ youth & allies ages 13-22, who are interested in the performing arts, The Future Perfect Project is offering a FREE free (yes, free!) Performing Arts Intensive this July 25th-30th on Zoom.

Facilitated by an exciting roster of guest artists, this application-based intensive (aptly titled Future Perfect Performing Arts Intensive) will help you develop your skill set as a dynamic and performing artist. Workshops will center on the collaborative process through classes like Acting for the Camera, Musical Theater Audition Technique, Theater Movement, as well as Theater Writing & Composition. You'll be immersed in a queer community of like- minded multi-hyephenanted creatives.

Some of our special guests include: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom - Tony Award Nominee), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Rad Pereira (High Maintenance), Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), and Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia!, Rock of Ages). The intensive will be held from July 25-30th and requires a commitment for all six days 6PM-7:30PM ET.

Applications are due June 20th at 12AM. APPLY NOW. More information about FPP can be found at www.thefutureperfectproject.com.