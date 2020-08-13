The Fortune Society Presents NAMEDROPPING Directed by Marcia Jean Kurtz With Introduction by Julie Halston

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in on Wednesday, August 19th at 7:00 pm.

Former Broadway producer/publicist, David Rothenberg will be taking his autobiographical play, NAMEDROPPING, to a laptop near you on Wednesday, August 19th at 7:00 pm.

Originally presented at the off-Broadway Mint Theatre, NAMEDROPPING is directed by Obie-award winner, Marcia Jean Kurtz and will have a special introduction for home viewers from Broadway actress, comedian, Julie ("Tootsie") Halston, no stranger to letting a few famous names pass from her lips.

In NAMEDROPPING, Rothenberg recounts his 40 years in the theatre starting with his first Broadway show in 1961. Rothenberg admits his collection of theatre stories reflect a bygone era when performances were held on a stage rather delivered by Google and YouTube.

Among the stars with whom he worked and on whom he will dish dirt in NAMEDROPPING are Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, Sir John Gielgud, Richard Burton, Alvin Ailey, Tennessee Williams, Julie Harris Charles Laughton, Edward Albee, Peggy Lee, Eartha Kitt, Charles Boyer, and the list goes on. He denies having represented Aristophanes first play, noting, "Only his later works".

The Fortune Society is sponsoring this modest production on the day Rothenberg will celebrate his 87th birthday. Fortune Society, an internationally respected nonprofit organization founded by Rothenberg, provides re-entry services for formerly incarcerated persons. The organization began on an off-Broadway stage in 1967, after a performance of the prison drama, "Fortune and Men's Eyes", which was produced by Rothenberg.

Details:

Admission is free. To RSVP, go to www.fortunesociety.org/namedropping

NAMEDROPPING ... by and with David Rothenberg

Directed by Marcia Jean Kurtz ... introduced by Julie Halston

Wed., August 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm

