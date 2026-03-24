The Flea Theater Launches New Production Commission and Space Grant Programs
The Flea’s Production Commission program provides direct financial support to artists and ensembles developing new work intended for full production.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
Together, these two programs provide financial investment, essential access to space, and vital infrastructure for artists working in theater, performance, and interdisciplinary forms—addressing one of the field’s most urgent needs: sustained execution support.
PRODUCTION COMMISSION PROGRAM
The Flea’s Production Commission program provides direct financial support to artists and ensembles developing new work intended for full production. This program successfully launched a world premiere each year since The Flea’s refounding in 2021, including Zora Howard’s HANG TIME (2023), Jésus I. Valles’ BATHHOUSE.PPTX (2024) and Jenn Kidwell and the blackening’s we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism (2025). It is designed to underwrite the real costs of making ambitious work—artist fees, design, rehearsal time, and production expenses—while offering institutional partnership and visibility through a world premiere at The Flea.
Commissioned projects receive:
· A world premiere at The Flea
· Commissioning Fee
· Dramaturgical and artistic guidance from The Flea’s artistic team
· Technical and producing collaboration with The Flea’s staff
· Alignment with a mission-driven audience known for championing experimental and artist-led work
SPACE GRANT PROGRAM
The Space Grant program offers up to a week of free access to The Flea’s performance spaces for artists at critical stages of creation. Grants prioritize projects-in-process that would otherwise lack access to affordable, professional-grade space in New York City.
Space Grants support:
· Rehearsals, workshops, readings, and showings
· Emerging and established artists alike
· Work that is exploratory, process-driven, or in early development
Both programs can be accessed through an application process designed to be transparent, accessible, and artist-centered. Selection is based on artistic vision, feasibility, and alignment with The Flea’s mission to support experimental art by Black, brown, and queer artists.
APPLICATIONS AND INFORMATION
Applications for the Production Commission and Space Grant programs now open year-round. Full guidelines, eligibility criteria, and application details are available at theflea.org.
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