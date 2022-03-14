The Drama League Joins Worldwide Ukraine Readings Project

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, The Drama League has announced their participation in the Worldwide Readings Project for Ukraine, a benefit event to aid refugee resources and uplift Ukrainian theater artists. On March 19, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm US ET, the Drama League will offer public readings of two contemporary Ukrainian plays, part of an ongoing effort by 50+ theater companies and service organizations around the globe.

The Drama League will present staged readings of Return to Sender by Olga Braga and Labyrinth by Oleksandr Viter (translated by Tetiana Shilar). The cast includes Kelley Curran (HBO's "The Gilded Age"), Vincent Nappo (NBC's "New Amsterdam," "The Blacklist"), Hunter Francisco, Catalin Stelian (2021 Bessie Award Winner) and Nilan (Associate Artistic Director, The Drama League).

Limited seats are available for the in-person event at the Drama League Theater Center (32 6th Ave, New York, NY), which will also be streamed live on the League's YouTube Channel. Admission for both the in-person readings and the YouTube live stream is free, but donations to support CARE's Ukraine Crisis Fund, which is providing food, water, medical supplies, and hygiene kits to refugees fleeing the violence, are encouraged.

To RSVP, visit this link.

More information about Ukraine Crisis Fund, and how to donate, can be found here.