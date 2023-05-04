The Civilians to Present FANTASTIC FLOPS AND FIASCOS This Month

On Monday, May 15th, acclaimed theater group The Civilians will present the third installment of their Artist in Residence program with their performance, "Click Here." Based on true stories shared on-air by The Brian Lehrer Show listeners, The Civilians will work with composers and actors to turn the stories into hilarious songs and performances on stage in front of a live audience. The event is an experiment that transforms audience-generated content into a unique one-night-only theatrical experience. Participants will include Rebecca Hart, Robert M. Johanson, Jennifer Morris, Heath Saunders, and Colleen Werthmann.

"Everyone faces failure at some point in their lives. The Civilians take potentially sensitive topics and present them in a way that shines a humorous light on those moments," said Kristina Newman-Scott, Executive Director of The Greene Space.

The Greene Space is located at 44 Charlton St., New York City, NY 10014.

ABOUT THE JEROME L. GREENE PERFORMANCE SPACE

The Greene Space is New York Public Radio's intimate performance space and multiplatform production studio with a mission to channel the collective genius of New York City to produce forward-looking live art, theater, and journalism that sparks change. It provides a space for fostering artistic experimentation and exploration, convening challenging conversations and forging connections between New York City's diverse communities. Since 2009, The Greene Space has hosted luminaries including Janelle Monáe and The National, actors Frances McDormand and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, writers Nikki Giovanni, Hilton Als, and Roxane Gay, and newsmakers Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chelsea Manning, among many others. For more information, visit www.thegreenespace.org.