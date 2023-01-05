Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Acting Company to Present New York Performances of Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series

The series will feature two reimagined classics and one new musical.

Jan. 05, 2023  
The Acting Company to Present New York Performances of Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series

The Acting Company has announced the New York performances for their annual Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series. The series will feature two reimagined classics and one new musical, curated by The Acting Company's new artistic department, written and directed by the acclaimed artists Neil Bartlett (The West End's Orlando, The BBC's Make Death Love Me; Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra Reimagined, A Vision of Love Revealed in Sleep), Seret Scott (Off-Broadway's Mujeres Y Hombres, Birdie Blue, The Acting Company's Native Son), Mustapha Matura (Off-Broadway's Rum and Coca Cola, Play Mas, Welcome Home Jacko, Playboy of the West Indies), and Rob Zellers (Co-Author The Chief, Harry's Friendly Service).

Each season, The Acting Company hosts a series of staged readings. A mixture of new texts, classics of the canon, and forgotten favorites, these readings are a showcase of The Acting Company's alumni and a chance to explore other works by playwrights and directors featured in the company's National Tours. The Acting Company gratefully recognizes the generous supporters of The Louanna O. Carlin and John MacDonald Reading Series, including Richard J. Reilly, Jr. (Producer) and John and Jill Gilbert (Underwriter).

The Misanthrope


By Molière
Translated by Neil Bartlett
Directed by Producing Director Devin Brain

Monday, February 6 at 7:00 PM
Peter Jay Sharp Theater
416 West 42 Street, New York, NY, 10036

Bartlett's uproarious translation of Molière's comedy of manners transports the formal court of Louis XIV into a Hollywood film studio, while retaining the rhymed couplets and verse of classical French.

Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For


Music and Lyrics by Billy Strayhorn
Book by Robert Zellers with Kent Gash
Directed by Artistic Director Kent Gash
Musical Direction by Matthew Whitaker

Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM
Mainstage Theater
416 West 42 Street, New York, NY, 10036

This captivating story of openly gay jazz innovator Billy Strayhorn and his collaborations with Duke Ellington features his rousing hits, including "Take the 'A' Train" and "Lush Life," in charting Strayhorn's groundbreaking creativity, activism, and relationships.

Three Sisters (after Chekhov)

Written by Mustapha Matura
Directed by Seret Scott

Monday, May 22 at 7:00 PM
Peter Jay Sharp Theater
416 West 42 Street, New York, NY, 10036

In Colonial Trinidad 1941, three sisters endure a mundane but privileged life in the capital, Port of Spain. Adapted from one of Chekhov's greatest works, Mustapha Matura examines the question of cultural identity and the way people transform themselves - willingly or unconsciously - in order to survive.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are now available for the Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series' New York performances. Tickets for each show may be purchased separately, or, for a limited time only, together at a special price. Seating is subject to availability. Visit theactingcompany.org/2023ReadingSeries or call 212-258-3111 to purchase tickets.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Kent Gash, Managing Director Erik Schroeder, and Producing Director Devin Brain, The Acting Company brings professional productions and education programs, in-school residencies, and teacher training workshops to thousands of audience members and students in underserved communities and schools each year. Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley, the company seeks to develop emerging actors and build enthusiastic, knowledgeable audiences for the theater in towns across the United States. The Acting Company launched the careers of nearly 500 actors, including Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Mary Lou Rosato, Keith David, Rainn Wilson, Lorraine Toussaint, Frances Conroy, Harriet Harris, Lisa Banes, Jeffrey Wright, Hamish Linklater, Jesse L. Martin, Roslyn Ruff, Jimonn Cole, and Kelley Curran.

Over 5,000 students in New York City and across the country benefit from The Acting Company's in-school residencies and educator workshops every year. Annually, over 30,000 audience members see an Acting Company production across the country who otherwise lack access to professional classical theatre.

Among many accolades, The Acting Company received the 2003 Tony Award for Excellence in the Theater, and recently won the 2019 Audelco Award for Best Play for its production of Nambi E. Kelley's Native Son directed by Seret Scott.

Since 1972, The Acting Company has performed for over four million people in 48 States, 10 foreign countries, on and Off-Broadway, and at leading resident theaters including The Guthrie and The Kennedy Center. New works commissioned by the company include plays by William Finn, Marcus Gardley, Rebecca Gilman, John Guare, Beth Henley, Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Meg Miroshnik, Ntozake Shange, Maria Irene Fornés, Spalding Gray, Marsha Norman, Charles Smith, Samm-Art Williams, and Wendy Wasserstein.




World Premiere Staging of Shakespeares PERICLES to be Presented at Target Margin Theater i Photo
World Premiere Staging of Shakespeare's PERICLES to be Presented at Target Margin Theater in February
The Obie Award-winning Target Margin Theater will present a world premiere staging of Shakespeare’s Pericles, a rarely-seen tragicomedy that explores themes of healing, redemption, and reconciliation.
WHO MURDERED LOVE? to be Presented at Theater for the New City in February Photo
WHO MURDERED LOVE? to be Presented at Theater for the New City in February
Who Murdered Love? will be presented by Theater for the New City February 2 to 19, 2023. See how to purchase tickets, who is starring in the cast and more!
I LOVE MY FAMILY, BUT… Will Premiere Next Month at Soho Playhouse Photo
I LOVE MY FAMILY, BUT… Will Premiere Next Month at Soho Playhouse
Collaborators Lauren Gundrum and Brandon Lambert are set to premiere their debut musical, I Love My Family, But…, at Soho Playhouse from February 23–April 8, 2023. With books & lyrics by Gundrum and book, music & lyrics by Lambert, this  musical centers on how a family is always there for you – in all the wrong ways!
David Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlos ON SET WITH THEDA BARA Photo
David Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlo's ON SET WITH THEDA BARA
​​​​​​​The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present the world premiere of Joey Merlo's On Set With Theda Bara starring six-time Obie winner David Greenspan who channels all four characters in the play.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Staging of Shakespeare's PERICLES to be Presented at Target Margin Theater in FebruaryWorld Premiere Staging of Shakespeare's PERICLES to be Presented at Target Margin Theater in February
January 5, 2023

The Obie Award-winning Target Margin Theater will present a world premiere staging of Shakespeare’s Pericles, a rarely-seen tragicomedy that explores themes of healing, redemption, and reconciliation.
WHO MURDERED LOVE? to be Presented at Theater for the New City in FebruaryWHO MURDERED LOVE? to be Presented at Theater for the New City in February
January 5, 2023

Who Murdered Love? will be presented by Theater for the New City February 2 to 19, 2023. See how to purchase tickets, who is starring in the cast and more!
I LOVE MY FAMILY, BUT… Will Premiere Next Month at Soho PlayhouseI LOVE MY FAMILY, BUT… Will Premiere Next Month at Soho Playhouse
January 5, 2023

Collaborators Lauren Gundrum and Brandon Lambert are set to premiere their debut musical, I Love My Family, But…, at Soho Playhouse from February 23–April 8, 2023. With books & lyrics by Gundrum and book, music & lyrics by Lambert, this  musical centers on how a family is always there for you – in all the wrong ways!
David Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlo's ON SET WITH THEDA BARADavid Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlo's ON SET WITH THEDA BARA
January 5, 2023

​​​​​​​The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present the world premiere of Joey Merlo's On Set With Theda Bara starring six-time Obie winner David Greenspan who channels all four characters in the play.
Samuel A. Simon Returns To The New York Stage To Present Three Showcase Performances Of THE ACTUAL DANCESamuel A. Simon Returns To The New York Stage To Present Three Showcase Performances Of THE ACTUAL DANCE
January 4, 2023

Playwright and noted  social justice warrior and one of the original members of Ralph Nader's first legal advocacy group in Washington, Samuel A. Simon, has announced that his hit show about transformative love, The Actual Dance, will return to APAP 2023 (taking place at The Midtown Hilton Hotel, 1335 Avenue of the Americas) this January, as the annual conference resumes in-person performances for the first time in over three years. 
share