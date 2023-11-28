The Acting Company Reveals Cast For Matt Hoverman's PUCK'D: A Middle-Aged Summer Night's Dream

The reading is on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

The Acting Company has announced casting for their reading of PUCK'D: A Middle-Aged Summer Night's Dream. This farcical sequel to A Midsummer Night's Dream is written by Matt Hoverman (Disney Jr., Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program) and directed by John Rando (Broadway's Back to the Future, Mr. Saturday Night, Urinetown (Tony Award)). PUCK'D: A Middle-Aged Summer Night's Dream is produced as part of The Acting Company's annual Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series. The series will feature unique, insightful and sometimes hilarious interpretations of works by William Shakespeare.

The cast for PUCK'D: A Middle-Aged Summer Night's Dream features Nikki Crawford (Broadway's Fat Ham, Sony's "Cruel Intentions") as Titania, Michael Thomas Holmes (Broadway's Oklahoma!, Paramount+'s "The Good Fight," F/X's "POSE") as Puck, Tony Macht (Off-Broadway's Malvolio, TruTV's "At Home with Amy Sedaris") as Olympos, Tom McGowan (Broadway's Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me, Casa Valentina, NBC's "Frasier," CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond") as Lysander, Debra Messing (Broadway's Birthday Candles and Outside Mullingar, NBC's "Will & Grace" and "SMASH") as Helena, and Jennifer Simard (Broadway's Once Upon A One More Time, Company, Mean Girls, Disaster!, Hello, Dolly!) as Hermia. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Each season, The Acting Company hosts a series of staged readings. A mixture of new texts, classics of the canon, and forgotten favorites, these readings are a showcase of The Acting Company's alumni and a chance to explore other works by playwrights and directors featured in the company's National Tours. The Acting Company gratefully recognizes the generous supporters of The Louanna O. Carlin and John MacDonald Reading Series, including Richard J. Reilly, Jr. (Series Producing Sponsor).




