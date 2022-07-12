Templar Grace Wright Joins The Cast Of SHADOWS At Face To Face Films

Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, has joined their upcoming Off-Broadway production of Shadows, to premiere in 2023.

Shadows tells the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Liv Kirby), a young woman at a crossroads in her career, struggling with her memory and the terminal diagnosis of her girlfriend Kensley (Olivia Fergus-Brummer).

Ms. Wright joins the cast as Ariana Cooper, Lyndsy's sister and manager who is struggling with an addiction to pornography.

The production is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, with Mr. Laura and Ms. Kirby producing under the Face to Face Films banner.

