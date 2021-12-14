Telly Leung, Ann Harada & More to Join Upcoming Empathy Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung are hosting a special Holiday Empathy Concert at 4pm EST on Tuesday, December 21st, featuring perspectives from Girls Worldwide CEO Julie Carrier, plus Broadway and television performers Ann Harada, Melinda Doolittle, and Matt Scott.

This will be the 40th hour-long program that they have presented in the past 21 months, combining the magic of Broadway performers with learning leaders' perspectives. The Empathy Concerts have been viewed by tens of thousands of business, education, learning, and theater professionals/fans.

They are pumping up the energy and excitement for a very special Holiday Empathy Concert on Tuesday, December 21st from 4 pm to 5 pm EST. They will be reflecting on the past year, sharing hopes for the year ahead, and celebrating the many holidays in December and January.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:

Holiday Empathy Concert

Tuesday, December 21st from 4 pm to 5 pm EST

https://www.masie.com/Empathy1221

Enjoy performances and dialogues from these artists and authors:

They will also include perspectives on this holiday time from learning leaders and their participants in this live, interactive concert. In these constantly changing times, they combine a sense of thankfulness and empathy for the challenges and evolutions of our workplaces, careers, and lifestyles.

Empathy is one of our most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. They have a limit of 1,000 live spaces on this free video session.

Join us! Holiday Empathy Concert & Conversations - Tuesday, December 21st from 4 pm to 5 pm EST. Reserve your free space at https://www.masie.com/Empathy1221

To view their past Empathy Concerts and other events, please visit https://www.masie.com for archived video of all their sessions.