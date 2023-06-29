Tectonic Theater Project to Launch Moment Work Summer Institute Featuring Moisés Kaufman & More

Tectonic Theater Project is launching the Moment Work Summer Institute, taking place with three different sessions from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 23, 2023 in New York City. Classes and workshops will be taught by Tectonic Theater Project’s Founding Artistic Director, Moisés Kaufman; Moment Work Institute Chair and Tectonic Founding Member, Leigh Fondakowski; Founding Member, Jimmy Maize; and Moment Work Institute faculty member, jeremy o’brian. Registration is now open online, here.



“We are thrilled to offer the Moment Work Summer Institute in New York City," said Leigh Fondakowski, Moment Work Institute Chair. “Moment Work is a powerful tool for making theater that engages everyone in the room as a generative artist. We look forward to sharing this technique with actors, directors, writers, and theater-makers from around the world.”



The Moment Work Institute Summer Intensive will offer three sessions, including:



Moment Work for the Actor with Moisés Kaufman

Tuesday, July 11 through Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 10 AM - 6 PM

Tuition: $800



Tony and Emmy Award-nominated director and playwright, Moisés Kaufman empowers actors to use Tectonic Theater Project's devising method to hone their craft. In this first of its kind workshop, Kaufman investigates character and story through the lens of solo moments, providing actors with tools they can use in both rehearsal and performance to develop their characters and deepen their expertise. Participants will select a character from a play as well as a monologue to work on in collaboration with Kaufman.



Moment Work Training with Jimmy Maize and jeremy o’brian

Tectonic Theater Project company members Jimmy Maize and jeremy o'brian co-teach the full Moment Work training curriculum for actors, designers, directors, choreographers, and playwrights. Artists from other mediums (filmmakers, writers, and visual artists) are also welcome.

Level 1

Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 10 AM - 6 PM

An introduction to the basic technique of Moment Work, artists become dexterous in working with the elements of the stage.

Level 2

Monday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 10 AM - 6 PM

An immersion in layering and sequencing techniques, artists learn and practice constructing narratives using Moment Work.



Level 3

Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 10 AM - 6 PM

Artists employ organizing principle as a tool to create theatrically innovative and narratively cohesive original short pieces.



Tuition: $400 - Level 1 Only

Tuition: $600 - Levels 1 & 2

Tuition: $800 Full Training Levels 1-3

New Play Development Lab with Leigh Fondakowski

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6:30 PM - 10 PM

Tuition: $500

This workshop is a deep dive into the world of the play, how to think theatrically about the material, and how to develop the overall narrative, structure, and theatrical life of the play. Participants can work with an existing original script at any stage of development.



Registration for the Moment Work Summer Institute is now open. For more information and to register, visit MomentWork.org.



ABOUT THE MOMENT WORK INSTITUTE

Moment Work is the groundbreaking process of devising new work developed by Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project to create works such as Here There Are Blueberries, The Laramie Project, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, and 33 Variations, among others. Moment Work explores the theatrical potential of all the elements of the stage in order to create strong theatrical and dramatic narratives from the ground up. Moment Work gives us the freedom to create individual, self-contained theatrical units (Moments) and to sequence these units together into theatrical phrases that eventually become a play. The Moment Work Institute is a training ground for artists, students, and educators. Moment Work removes barriers to learning by tapping into the natural curiosity and imagination of the Moment Maker. The technique provides a pragmatic approach to creativity and creative expression.



ABOUT Tectonic Theater Project

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company’s trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project’s newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries, just completed a critically acclaimed run at La Jolla Playhouse.