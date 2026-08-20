TWILIGHT ZONE: HIDDEN WONDERS OF THE OCEAN to Open at ARTECHOUSE NYC

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This fall, ARTECHOUSE invites audiences to descend hundreds of feet beneath the ocean's surface and enter a world rarely seen by humans. Twilight Zone: Hidden Wonders of the Ocean, an immersive exhibition created by ARTECHOUSE Studio in collaboration with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), the world's leading ocean research organization, opens to the public September 19.

Blending scientific discovery, digital art, interactive technology, and an original musical score, the exhibition brings the ocean twilight zone-one of the planet's largest and least understood habitats-to life at an extraordinary scale. Visitors will encounter a realm where creatures produce their own light, the largest animal migration on Earth unfolds each night, and the movement of marine life that helps regulate the planet's climate.

At the heart of the exhibition is a 24-minute immersive cinematic experience inspired by the diel vertical migration, the largest daily migration of animals on Earth. Each night, enormous numbers of marine organisms rise from the twilight zone toward the ocean's surface to feed, then descend again before daylight. Moving between microscopic phytoplankton and some of the ocean's largest predators, the experience reveals an interconnected world where biodiversity, food webs, and the movement of carbon are all part of the same extraordinary cycle.

The central experience is complemented by interactive installations and extended-reality activations that invite visitors to explore the science and strange beauty of the twilight zone more deeply. Guests can use sound to reveal underwater life, search seawater for traces of environmental DNA (eDNA), magnify microscopic imagery, accompany WHOI's autonomous underwater robot Mesobot on a deep-sea dive, encounter bioluminescent creatures, and discover the unusual adaptations that allow life to thrive in cold, dark, high-pressure waters.

Located approximately 200 to 1,000 meters (650-3300 feet) below the ocean's surface, the twilight zone receives so little sunlight that it lies beyond the reach of human vision. Yet it teems with life. Scientists estimate that the twilight zone may contain more fish than all other ocean habitats combined, making it one of the largest reservoirs of animal life on Earth.

The twilight zone also provides vital benefits to people. Its organisms support marine food webs and commercially important species such as tuna and swordfish. Their feeding and migratory behavior helps move carbon from the surface waters into the deep ocean, where it may remain for hundreds or even thousands of years.

Despite its importance, the twilight zone remains difficult to study and vulnerable to decisions made before its complex systems are fully understood. WHOI's Ocean Twilight Zone Project spent six years developing new technologies, collecting first-of-their-kind datasets, advancing scientific understanding, and building public awareness of this critical ocean region.

Rather than recreate the deep sea as a conventional or hyperrealistic underwater environment, ARTECHOUSE Studio translates scientific data, research, and observation into an imaginative visual language of texture, shape, light, sound, and movement.

The result is not simply a depiction of the twilight zone, but an interpretation of it-one that allows visitors to move between macro and micro perspectives and experience both the immense scale of the nightly migration and the intricate beauty of individual organisms.

Through this union of art, science, and technology, the exhibition transforms scientific discovery into an emotional experience-making an invisible ecosystem feel immediate, fascinating, and worth protecting.

Twilight Zone: Hidden Wonders of the Ocean will open to the public September 19 and remain on view throughout the fall at ARTECHOUSE NYC, 439 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011

Tickets, times, and additional visitor information can be found at www.artechouse.com

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