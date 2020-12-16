'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED Cast Members to Take Part in Holiday Special

Broadwaysted Podcast announced the premiere of the fourth annual original holiday radio musical 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED, featuring a star-studded Broadway cast including James Monroe Iglehart, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Nikisha Williams, Jay Armstrong Johnson and more. Written by Kevin Jaeger with original songs by Jaeger and composer Jason Pomerantz, the three-part holiday radio musical has been releasing episodes beginning Tuesday, December 8th on the Broadwaysted podcast as a benefit to support the non-profit organization Broadway Bound Kids.

On Sunday, December 20th at 7:00 pm BPN will present a live special event, The Broadwaysted Holiday Special, celebrating the holidays and the release of the new radio musical. The evening will include appearances and performances by cast members of 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED! BPN.FM/live

'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED will be available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at bpn.fm/broadwaysted.

'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED tells the "hilarious and heartfelt story of Broadwaysted cohosts Bryan Plofsky, Kevin Jaeger, and Kimberly Schmidt's magical journey to rekindle the holiday spirit in a tumultuous and challenging year."

The star-studded cast includes James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones), Colin Donnell (NBC's "Chicago Med," Violet), Aaron J. Albano (Hamilton, Cats), Nikisha Williams (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!, Chaplin), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical), J. Elaine Marcos (Gettin' The Band Back Together, Annie), Joe Aaron Reid (Dreamgirls, In the Heights), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, Scotland, PA), Robbie Rozelle, Madison Stratton, Jeremy Abram, Jay Schmidt, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Gabriel Mudd, Kelly Shoemaker, and Will Watt.

An album of the original music from 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED with a bonus track performed by Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) will also be released in December with 100% of the profits going directly to Broadway Bound Kids, a non-profit organization that provides a transformative and inclusive environment to inspire youth around New York City through performing arts education. For more on Broadway Bound Kids, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.net.

Bonus "Behind the Scenes" content - including sneak peeks and interviews with the writers of 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED - will be available by subscribing to Broadwaysted's Patreon at www.patreon.com/broadwaysted with 100% of December's proceeds from Broadwaysted's Patreon also being donated directly to Broadway Bound Kids.