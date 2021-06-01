Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRUE CRIME: THE MUSICAL Will Return to The Players Theatre This Week

Through comedy and song, they'll get to the bottom of the crime, accompanied by Eric Gersen on the piano.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Beautiful Dreamers Comedy (Jillian Vitko and Maggie Lalley) is back with their original improvised show, True Crime: the Musical this Saturday, June 5 at The Players Theatre at 8pm.

They've performed their original creation all around NYC as well as at comedy festivals throughout the US. During the pandemic, they took to Zoom, and they're thrilled to be back on a live stage.

From an audience suggestion of the victim, location, and murder weapon, they'll improvise a complete musical before your eyes. Through comedy and song, they'll get to the bottom of the crime, accompanied by Eric Gersen on the piano.

When: Saturday, June 5 at 8pm
Where: The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street
Run time: 1 hour
Tickets


