TRU Announces The Cast Of TINY EMPTY NEST, Opening The TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series

Theater Resources Unlimited has announced that the first play in the TRU Voices Series, Tiny Empty Nest, will star Jade Anderson, Haneen Arafat Murphy, Raeanna Peacock and Mark Quiles on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 3pm. Tiny Empty Nest is part of the 22nd annual TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading, new plays by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, presented with generous support from The StoryLine Project. Tickets for the series are available at http://truboxoffice.com

"This is particularly exciting for TRU," declares TRU executive director Bob Ost, "since all four actors were discovered by the production team at our recent Audition Weekend. Of course we are proud to help develop new plays, but it is also true to our mission to bring talent together and create opportunities for artists to work and grow together."

The "Dollars and Sense" talkback panel for Tiny Empty Nest will include Patrick Blake, producer (The 39 Steps revival, Bedlam Theater's Hamlet/St. Joan, Play Dead, The Exonerated, In the Continuum), founding artistic director Rhymes Over Beats; Charlotte Cohn, producer (Church and State, Handle with Care, Rated P!); R.K. Greene, executive director of The Storyline Project, producer (Farinelli and the King, Peter and the Starcatcher, A Time to Kill; The Lightning Thieftour; off-Broadway Terms of Endearment, Cougar the musical; upcoming Beau the musical); Jennifer Isaacson, producer (Moulin Rouge!, An American in Paris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris, Of Mice and Men, ANN starring Holland Taylor, Tony for The Norman Conquests); Janel Scarborough, producer/script developer (Single Black Female, Welcome to America, Fotos), founding member of Backdoor Films.

"We were so heartened to see that the shutdown did not shut down our talented community of writers," says TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata. "We got an inspiring influx of new work submitted to the series, and we're proud to present three of the most intriguing. Also pleased to announce that all three are directed by women (and two have women producing them)."

Sunday June 20th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT

Iben Cenholt/LIVEtheatrical and Evan Bernardin Productions present

Tiny Empty Nest

by David Beardsley

directed by Jesica Garrou

"You are cordially invited to attend the Bookers' midlife meltdown. Hard hat required." With their only child in college, it's becoming clear that Ben and Claire Booker's relationship needs a jump start. When Ben proposes auditioning for Tiny Empty Nest, a reality TV show that chronicles empty nesters living in tiny houses, Claire is skeptical but goes along. Audition day arrives and, with nowhere to hide and a tiny house to build, Ben and Claire search for the emotional stamina and honesty they need to stay together. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/tiny-empty-nest