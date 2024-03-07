TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING Premieres At NYC Fringe This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RAR Entertainment will present Too Much of a Good Thing, a one-woman show written, directed and performed by Rachel Redleaf.

From barely qualifying for The Itty Bitty Titty Committee to being president of The Big Booby Brigade, join Rachel as she enlists her subconscious, and her talking breasts, to help her decide: Can you have too much of a good thing? Rachel will take you through her childhood and puberty, traumas and fears, joys and triumphs, to work through her conflicting emotions about her big boobs, and find out what loving yourself and your body unconditionally really means.

Best known for portraying Mama Cass in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Beth in Netflix's Atypical, Rachel's over the top body and personality are on full display in this comedic extravaganza!

The creative team includes stage manager Sarah Pansing and producer Breagh Watson.

About the Artist

Rachel Redleaf is an actress, comedian, singer, and director best known for her role as Beth Chapin in Netflix's Atypical, with her funny one-liners and great baking skills! She is also known for playing Mama Cass in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also appeared in Why Women Kill season two and went to Sundance with the movie Kajillionaire. She grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona where she spent much of her time performing in community theater, starting at age four. Rachel is a graduate of Chapman University with a BFA in Screen Acting and a Minor in Business. Rachel is a huge advocate for body positivity and is honored to represent the plus size girlies. Rachel is a proud founding board member of Kid in the Corner, where she is a tireless advocate for helping children and teens take care of their mental health. She is represented by an amazing team, Andy Coleman at Link Entertainment and her agents Domina Holbeck, Sloane Fitzgerald at CESD. Rachel is a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Tickets

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at 14th Street Y (344 E 14th St NY, NY 10003) with performances on Sunday April 7th at 3:10 PM, Thursday April 11th at 5:30 PM, Wednesday April 17th at 5:30 PM, and Saturday April 20th at 9:50 PM. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:637/ The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc