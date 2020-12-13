TNC Announces Sixth Installment of OPEN 'THO SHUT

On Saturday, December 19 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Theater for the New City (TNC), 155 First Ave., will present the sixth installment of "Open 'Tho Shut," its afternoon of "walk-by theater" that is staged in its set shop and visible from East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues.

The program offers a succession of free, live performances in which acts are staged in the theater's set shop for audiences of socially distanced passers-by, who watch through an open garage door on East Tenth Street. The shop was renamed "The Chopshop Theater" for this series. It is outfitted with an elaborate set by Mark Marcante and Litza Colon, full stage lighting and a four-mic sound system.

The December 19 show will entirely be a participatory audience sing-along of well-known Christmas Carols. Singing will be led by members of TNC's Street Theater Company and accompanied by pianist Peter Dizozza. The show is intended to recreate the family fun of the annual Tompkins Square Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, which is canceled this year due to Covid-19. Sheet music will be distributed free to all participants. Even though the sing-along will be outside, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed with standing placements marked in chalk on the sidewalk.

As an additional treat, Crystal Field, Artistic Director of TNC, will perform "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Singers will include Daniel Wilkes Kelly, Natasha Velez, Justin Rodriguez, Emily Pezzella, Crystal Field and Ben Harburg. Song selections will include "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls," "O Hanukkah," "White Christmas," Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and more.

Running time will be one hour.

"Open 'Tho Shut" will continue throughout the winter as a weekly event. Tents are set up to shield audience members in inclement weather.