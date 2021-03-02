T.J. Newton's KIKI'S CLOSET Releases 25th Episode

Created and hosted by T.J. Newton (Spamilton), Kiki's Closet is a Broadway themed talk-show focused on celebrating diversity.

Debuting in May 2020, Seasons 1 (10 Episodes) and Season 2 (15 Episodes) are now available on YouTube, as well as Instagram @kikisclosetshow. Kiki's Closet features roundtable discussions with BIPOC artists, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Host T.J. has most recently been seen as "Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton" in Spamilton (First National Tour and Pittsburgh CLO), "Usnavi" in In The Heights (Pittsburgh Musical Theatre), "Chino" in West Side Story (Connecticut Repertory Theatre), and "Willie Lopez" in Natalie Weiss Ghost (White Plains PAC). He will be seen on Netflix's upcoming Worn Stories.

Kiki's Closet guests include PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Shaunice Alexander (Bandstand Tour), Will Branner (Bat Out of Hell), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter), Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon), Danny Burgos (On Your Feet), Nick Rashaad Burroughs (Tina), Gerald Caesar (Tina, Dear Evan Hansen Film), Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Marti Cummings (City Council Candidate), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Lissa De Guzman (King Kong), Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Nick Eibler (The Prom), Layan Elwazani (The Band's Visit), Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Gossip Girl on HBO MAX), Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize Winning Writer of A Strange Loop), Taylor Iman Jones (Emojiland, Groundhog Day), Blaine Krauss (Kinky Boots, The Cher Show), Rebecca Larkin (Avenue Q), Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, BEAU), Anthony Murphy (Aladdin), Lance Roberts (Ghost, My Fair Lady), Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Macy Schmidt (Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical), Marcus Shane (Mamma Mia), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (The Girl from North Country), Maddy Trumble (Newsies, Wicked), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys), Michelle Veintimilla (The Visit), Widow Von Du (RuPaul's Drag Race), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), Jacob Yates (Home for the Holidays, Rock of Ages), and many more.

Season 3 of Kiki's Closet will launch later this year. Visit the show's YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CY2IDLudrvRKZZiMbZIFg