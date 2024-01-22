THIS IS NOT A TIME OF PEACE Will Run Off-Broadway Next Month

Performances will run February 20 - March 16, 2024.
Deb Margolin's play this is not a time of peace is set to run off-Broadway at Theatre Row beginning next month. Performances will run February 20 - March 16, 2024.
this is not a time of peace is a play about unrest. A story of love between a father and his daughter, it moves in concentric circles of turbulence: within a country, within a marriage, within the mind of one woman, struggling to save her father from memories of his country’s betrayal while committing a sexual betrayal of her own. What part of each of us is capable of committing the crimes of any one of us? Do the forces that hold a union together serve also to destroy it?
Alina – Charlotte Cohn * (she/her)
Hillel – Roger Hendricks Simon * (he/him)
Moses – Simon Feil * (he/him)
Martin – Ken King * (he/him)
Adolf Berle – Frank Licato * (he/him)
Joseph McCarthy – Steven Rattazzi * (he/him)
Daniil Shinyayev – Richard Hollis * (he/him)
Written by Deb Margolin (she/her)
Directed by Jerry Heymann ^ (he/him)
Intimacy Direction by Leighton Samuels (he/him)
Casting by Robin Carus † (she/her)
Scenic Design by Jessica Parks † (she/her)
Costume Design by Julia Squier † (she/they)
Lighting Design by Paul Hudson (he/him)
Sound Design by Jennie Gorn † (she/her)
Property Master/Scenic Assistant TBA
Wardrobe Supervisor TBA
Production Stage Manager Roger Lipson * (he/him)
Assistant Stage Manager Laura Kaye * (she/her)
Press Representation by Jonathan Slaff (he/him)