THIS IS NOT A TIME OF PEACE Will Run Off-Broadway Next Month

Deb Margolin's play this is not a time of peace is set to run off-Broadway at Theatre Row beginning next month. Performances will run February 20 - March 16, 2024.

this is not a time of peace is a play about unrest. A story of love between a father and his daughter, it moves in concentric circles of turbulence: within a country, within a marriage, within the mind of one woman, struggling to save her father from memories of his country’s betrayal while committing a sexual betrayal of her own. What part of each of us is capable of committing the crimes of any one of us? Do the forces that hold a union together serve also to destroy it?

CAST

Alina – Charlotte Cohn * (she/her)

Hillel – Roger Hendricks Simon * (he/him)

Moses – Simon Feil * (he/him)

Martin – Ken King * (he/him)

Adolf Berle – Frank Licato * (he/him)

Joseph McCarthy – Steven Rattazzi * (he/him)

Daniil Shinyayev – Richard Hollis * (he/him)

PRODUCTION

Written by Deb Margolin (she/her)

Directed by Jerry Heymann ^ (he/him)

Intimacy Direction by Leighton Samuels (he/him)

Casting by Robin Carus † (she/her)

Scenic Design by Jessica Parks † (she/her)

Costume Design by Julia Squier † (she/they)

Lighting Design by Paul Hudson (he/him)

Sound Design by Jennie Gorn † (she/her)

Property Master/Scenic Assistant TBA

Wardrobe Supervisor TBA

Production Stage Manager Roger Lipson * (he/him)

Assistant Stage Manager Laura Kaye * (she/her)

Press Representation by Jonathan Slaff (he/him)