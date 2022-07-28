THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Transfers Off-Broadway to the Cherry Lane Theatre in September

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions, in association with Seaview Productions, Eric Kuhn, and Jonathan Demar, has announced the Off-Broadway transfer of the sold-out, New York Times critic's pick production of This Beautiful Future.

Written by Rita Kalnejais and directed by Jack Serio, This Beautiful Future is a story of young love set during World War II. The production, which was twice-extended at Theaterlab and marked the playwright's New York debut, was embraced by critics and audiences alike during its limited run in January 2022. This Beautiful Future will now play the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, Manhattan) for six weeks only, from September 10 through October 30, 2022, with an opening set for Tuesday, September 20. Tickets are now on sale at www.thisbeautifulfuture.com.

The Off-Broadway transfer of This Beautiful Future features original cast members Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons, The Little Foxes), Tony winner Angelina Fiordellisi (Zorba, Out of The Mouth of Babes), and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (The Minutes, Fiddler on the Roof) who are joined by Uly Schlesinger (HBO Max's Genera+ion) in his New York stage debut.

"This Beautiful Future achieves a remarkable, aching alchemy," declared Laura Collins-Hughes in her New York Times critic's pick review, adding, "with an ending that's gentle and wondrous and fragile as new life, it is a play about choosing, step by step, a genuinely better future." Helen Shaw in Vulture called This Beautiful Future "a handsomely produced work decorated with tasteful bells and theatrical whistles. Director Jack Serio has polished the production so it shines." "Exquisite," wrote Holli Harms in Front Row Center, "Kalnejais has created a play that defies genre." "Challenging and unforgettable," mused Lane Williamson in Exeunt, adding, "I was struck by how much I felt This Beautiful Future in all its complicated wonder." Darryl Reilly in TheaterScene said, "The eternal notion of 'boy meets girl' is taken to ravishing heights in This Beautiful Future."

Caught in the middle of a war, two teenagers take shelter from a divided world. Elodie is French and 17. Otto, a German soldier, is 16. Safe from the debris outside, they meet secretly for one night. They talk, tease, and touch. They fall in love and fall through time. Kalnejais' kaleidoscopic play is a story of uncomplicated first love in a very complicated world. It seeks out tenderness amidst tragedy, and hope in the hopeless.

The sold-out 2017 world premiere of This Beautiful Future at The Yard in London was also greeted with critical acclaim. Lyn Gardner in The Guardian called it an "exquisite portrait of young love in the heat of war... idiosyncratic, yet direct and truthful." Alice Saville in Time Out declared "it's brilliant, and Day-Glo brite." "An extraordinary work... daringly unconventional," wrote Fergus Morgan in The Stage, adding "one of Kalnejais' play's most powerful tools is its refusal to be pinned down, its insistence that nothing is straightforward."

"I am beyond thrilled that Jack's gorgeous production of This Beautiful Future is moving to the Cherry Lane Theatre," said playwright Rita Kalnejais. "Jack's instinct, intelligence, and passion as a director and the brilliance and generosity of his creative team and cast have felt miraculous to me watching from London. I'm so happy more people (myself included!!) will get to see this production. It feels like good timing. I wrote This Beautiful Future in 2016 when every election just turned out so badly - I wanted to write something tender that held the vulnerability of the characters beyond their politics. I wanted the young characters - so shaped by the violence around them - to experience something so pure in their connection that it felt revolutionary. I hope New York audiences feel some of the intensity, sweetness, and ache of that sitting together in The Cherry Lane."

"This Beautiful Future blew me away when I first read it," said director Jack Serio. "It is as challenging as it is loving, provocative as it is delicate. It's a genre-defying piece of work that reminds us why we go to the theater. Directing the U.S. premiere of the staggering play at Theaterlab was a thrill. It struck a chord with audiences, and I was overwhelmed by the response. Though the production was twice extended, people were still turned away at the door. Having the opportunity to bring this production to a wider audience at Cherry Lane, one of the most historic and beautiful theaters in New York City, is an honor."

The creative team for This Beautiful Future includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Lacey Erb (projection designer), Ashley-Rose Galligan (production stage manager), Ryan Kane (assistant stage manager), Taylor Williams (casting), and Mott/Fischer Productions (general management). David Manella and Carol Kaplan at Loeb & Loeb LLP serve as Production Counsel.



Performances of This Beautiful Future will take place September 10 - October 30, 2022, at The Cherry Lane Theatre, located at 38 Commerce Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Friday, September 16, for a press opening on Tuesday, September 20. The performance schedule is Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm with additional performances on Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 2pm and 7pm. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased online at www.thisbeautifulfuture.com.

Cherry Lane Theatre cares about the safety of its audiences, staff, and performers. Prior to entry, proof of full vaccination will be required. Masks will also be required during the entire performance of This Beautiful Future.

Please visit www.thisbeautifulfuture.com for more information.