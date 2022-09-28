THIRD Comes to Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre presents THIRD by Wendy Wasserstein, directed by Brendan Stackhouse.

His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him "Third." And Professor Laurie Jameson is disinclined to like his jockish, jingoistic attitude. He is, as she puts it, "a walking red state." Believing that Third's sophisticated essay on King Lear could not possibly have been written by such a specimen, Professor Jameson reports his plagiarism to the college's Committee of Academic Standards. But is Jameson's accusation justified? Or is she casting Third as the villain in her own struggle with her relationships, her age and the increasingly polarized political environment?

The cast includes:

LAURIE: Penny Paul

THIRD: Alex Ward

EMILY: Jillian Mauro

NANCY: Rachelle Rennagel

JACK: Jim Simpson

Performances are October 28, 29, November 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 at 8:00 PM and October 30, November 6, and November 12 at 2:00 PM

Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley New Jersey.

To buy tickets ahead of time, please visit:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199645®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66794?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1