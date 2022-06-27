THE WORST PERSON I KNOW Premieres at New York Theater Festival This Week

The Worst Person I Know, the debut play from South Asian-Irish playwright Cameron Tharma premieres at New York Theater Festival this week. The play focuses on the, seemingly unrelated, stories of three strangers as they recall memories of the relationships that changed each of their lives forever.

A dark-comedy that touches on the themes of guilt, love and the passage of time, it questions if we can ever trust our memories and how that affects our future.

The show runs through the 29th June to the 3rd of July and features a cast of Minna Moynahan, Benjamin Press, Cameron Tharma and Keean Sabbah with direction from Giovanni Sandoval.

The team is made up in it's entirety of Neighborhood Playhouse graduates and comes from Belfast-based production company East St.

Tickets are available now via the festival's website at: www.newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-worst-person-i-know/