THE WHITE CHIP Makes NYC Debut at 59E59

59E59 Theaters presents the NYC premiere of THE WHITE CHIP, written by Sean Danielsand directed by Sheryl Kaller. Produced by Arizona Theatre Company and Tom Kirdahy Productions, THE WHITE CHIP begins performances on Friday, October 4 for a limited engagement through Saturday, October 26. Press opening is Sunday, October 13 at 2:15 PM. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 PM; Saturday at 2:15 PM & 7:15 PM; Sunday at 2:15 PM.Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org. The running time is 120 minutes, including intermission.



A dry comedy about drying out. Steven is on top of the world: he's married, has good friends, and is steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country. He also happens to be an alcoholic spinning out of control. Follow his life from first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, all the way to rock bottom, where he carves an unusual path to sobriety. THE WHITE CHIP is a wry and wild theatrical journey to recovery.



Starring Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It with You on Broadway), the cast also features Genesis Oliver(Empathitrax and How To Live On Earth with Colt Coeur) and Finnerty Steeves (Dot at the Vineyard).



The design team includes Lawrence Moten III (scenic design); CT Steele (costume design); Rachel Fae Syzmanski (lighting design); and Leon Rothenberg (sound design). The production stage manager isKristi Hess.





