THE WATERMAN Will Run at The Players Theatre This September

Thicket & Thistle, in association with Theatre Now New York, have announced that their original musical The Waterman will run for 3 weeks this September at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.

The Waterman revolves around a race of peaceful ocean-dwelling "Water People" who come into conflict with the so-called "Land Men" over their reckless pollution and illegal fishing practices. The two civilizations, both deeply suspicious of the other, are on the eve of a globally destructive war when a half-fish, half-man secret agent called The Waterman goes deep undercover as a human to save the day. The show is scored by a folk-rock palette, sometimes haunting, sometimes raucous, and always foot-stomping enjoyable, and grapples with questions about familial obligations, political war tactics, and what it means to love a half-human/half-fish.

Originally created by writing duo Kyle Acheson and Sam De Roest, The Waterman was first performed as a staged reading at the January 2013 Fertile Ground Festival in Portland, OR. The Part-Time Playhouse live-streamed a staged reading in Portland in May 2013. It had 2 runs at Action/Adventure Theater in November 2013 and January 2014. The piece was adopted as a Thicket & Thistle show and had one fully-staged performance at Ars Nova as a part of their 2016 All New Talent Festival.

Members of Thicket & Thistle include Kyle Acheson, Sam De Roest, Jonathan Foster, Joshua Stenseth, Juliana Wheeler, and Lindsay Zaroogian. Joining the company for this show will be Rachel Rosenthal, Will Watt, and Sarah Yeakel. Chanese Elife, Jason Kael, Magda Kress, and Kendall Perry will make up the Waterman Band.

Performances of The Waterman will be at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St) from September 9th - September 26th. Shows will be at 7pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at the theatre's website: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1070274