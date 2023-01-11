Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SWALLOW to Premiere at Repertorio Español This Month

THE SWALLOW to Premiere at Repertorio Español This Month

Inspired by the attack in a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people were killed, The Swallow explores how loss can simultaneously separate and unite people.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Repertorio Español will premiere The Swallow, written by award-winning playwright Guillem Clua. The play will be directed by Ismanuel Rodríguez and stars Zulema Clares and Rafael Sánchez. The production will start previews on January 20th and premiere on January 27th on the iconic (Gramercy Arts Theatre) stage.

Inspired by the attack in a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people were killed, The Swallow is a highly emotional work exploring how loss can simultaneously separate and unite people. The production reflects on how so many lives continue to be stolen by attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in this country and how we need to heal together despite our differences.

ABOUT THE PLAY


Ramón wants to work on his vocal technique before singing at the memorial service for his beloved mother and seeks the help of strict singing teacher, Amelia. During an explosive evening of confessions, it becomes clear that they are united by more than just music, as both struggle, in their own way, to deal with the aftermath of a terrorist attack.

What makes us human? From Amelia's point of view, a deeply wounded mother, what makes us human is the capacity to feel others' pain as our own. When an indiscriminate attack happens, we are all victims who must deal with the same crossroads: hate or love. Our world depends on the direction we decide to take. - Guillem Clua.

THE SWALLOW to Premiere at Repertorio Español This Month On Sunday, January 22nd, a Q&A session will be held at the end of the performance featuring Playwright Guillem Clua, the director Ismanuel Rodríguez, and the cast. The production is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, and the press is invited for any performance between January 22nd and February 5th.

PREVIEWS:
Friday, January 20, 20238:00 PM
Saturday, January 21, 20238:00 PM
Sunday, January 22, 20233:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT:
Friday, January 27, 20238:00 PM

PERFORMANCES
Saturday, January 28, 20238:00 PM
Sunday, January 29, 20233:00 PM
Thursday, February 02, 20237:00 PM
Friday, February 03, 20238:00 PM
Saturday, February 04, 20238:00 PM
Sunday, February 05, 20233:00 PM

More performances are available through 2023.

GUILLEM CLUA - PLAYWRIGHT


Guillem Clua is one of the most awarded and translated playwrights in the country, with a remarkable career in Barcelona, Madrid, and abroad. His most recognized texts are La piel en llamas (2004), Marburg (2010), Smiley (2012/2020), La golondrina (2018), and Justicia (2020, National Award of Dramatic Literature), as well as other comedies, adaptations of classics and musicals. Clua also has a long experience as a teacher, stage director, and screenwriter. He has recently adapted La piel en llamas, Invasión and Al damunt dels nostres cants for the movies and Smiley into a series for Netflix. His latest films are The Communion Girl and the adaptation for the big screen of The Crooked Lines of God.

ISMANUEL RODRÍGUEZ - DIRECTOR
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, he studied a Bachelor of Arts in Drama (Theater Direction) from University of Kent at Canterbury. He also studied for a Master in Performing Arts from the University Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid. At the age of 7, he works at Sunshine s Café (WAPA TV). He was part of several movies since childhood, such as Los Cuentos de Abelardo by Luis Molina. His first play was On Golden Pond, directed by Gilberto Valenzuela for Tablado Puertorriqueño. In Spain, he worked as Assistant Director in Divinas palabras, directed by José Piris. He also assisted in the direction of Chekhov in the Garden, by the official company M. Chekhov for the Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid. He is a founding member of Tantai Teatro PR, company with more than 15 years of trajectory, with which he directs some of his biggest hits: Agua a cucharadas by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Puerto Rico and Festival ENCUENTRO in Los Angeles), Ingenio (Wit) by Margaret Edson, the immersive experience Construyendo a verónica, 8 mujeres sospechosas, Pegados: un musical diferente, Elvira and Jouvet, Paris años 40, Smiley among others. He also directs La Cueva de Salamanca, winner of the Young New Creators contest in Madrid, and several shows and concerts in Puerto Rico for artists like Lissette, Yolandita and Silverio Pérez.

GENERAL INFORMATION


By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc
In-person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 23rd Street, W or R to 28th Street)
Monday-Tuesday 8:00 am-5 pm | Wednesday - Friday 8 am-8 pm | Saturday 10 am-8 pm | Sunday 10 am-5:00 pm

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL


Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of plays, musicals, and dance concerts every year. Its productions are seen by over 50,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 18,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!




Complete Cast Announced for SHEDDING LOAD at 59E59 Theaters Photo
Complete Cast Announced for SHEDDING LOAD at 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters and The Varsity Theatre Company will present Shedding Load, by Jessica Owens and directed by Mia Walker. See who is starring in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
World Premiere of Betty Smiths Unpublished BECOMES A WOMAN to Open Off-Broadway in Februar Photo
World Premiere of Betty Smith's Unpublished BECOMES A WOMAN to Open Off-Broadway in February
Mint Theater Company will return to New York City Center Stage II with the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman, an unpublished and unproduced play by Betty Smith (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn).
Photos: See Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More in Rehearsals for WOLF PLAY Photo
Photos: See Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More in Rehearsals for WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of MCC Theater's Wolf Play! The cast of Wolf Play will include Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy and more.
Eric Bogosians 1+1 Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Month Photo
Eric Bogosian's 1+1 Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Month
The Black Box and SoHo Playhouse present the Off-Broadway premiere of Eric Bogosian's 1+1. Shows run from February 23 through March 19 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NY, NY 10013) with tickets on sale at SoHoPlayhouse.com

More Hot Stories For You


Eric Bogosian's 1+1 Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next MonthEric Bogosian's 1+1 Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Month
January 11, 2023

The Black Box and SoHo Playhouse present the Off-Broadway premiere of Eric Bogosian's 1+1. Shows run from February 23 through March 19 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NY, NY 10013) with tickets on sale at SoHoPlayhouse.com
Listen: TAKE A BOW Launches Season 4 With Guest Elizabeth TeeterListen: TAKE A BOW Launches Season 4 With Guest Elizabeth Teeter
January 11, 2023

Broadway's Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network,  have released this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. 
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Receives Grants To Support Cultural Programming, Artistic Associates Program And Recovery InitiativesNational Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Receives Grants To Support Cultural Programming, Artistic Associates Program And Recovery Initiatives
January 10, 2023

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) has received Regrowth and Capacity grants from the New York State Council on the Arts. These grants will support the organization's cultural programming and artistic associates as we continue our ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE - Now Extended Through AprilPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE - Now Extended Through April
January 10, 2023

See photos from opening night of At The Illusionist’s Table, an intimate experience where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining, at The McKittrick Hotel.
HAZING U to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater in FebruaryHAZING U to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater in February
January 10, 2023

Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy plays February 3rd through February 19th, 2023 at the newly renovated AMT Theater.
share