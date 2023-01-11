THE SWALLOW to Premiere at Repertorio Español This Month

Repertorio Español will premiere The Swallow, written by award-winning playwright Guillem Clua. The play will be directed by Ismanuel Rodríguez and stars Zulema Clares and Rafael Sánchez. The production will start previews on January 20th and premiere on January 27th on the iconic (Gramercy Arts Theatre) stage.



Inspired by the attack in a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people were killed, The Swallow is a highly emotional work exploring how loss can simultaneously separate and unite people. The production reflects on how so many lives continue to be stolen by attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in this country and how we need to heal together despite our differences.

ABOUT THE PLAY



Ramón wants to work on his vocal technique before singing at the memorial service for his beloved mother and seeks the help of strict singing teacher, Amelia. During an explosive evening of confessions, it becomes clear that they are united by more than just music, as both struggle, in their own way, to deal with the aftermath of a terrorist attack.



What makes us human? From Amelia's point of view, a deeply wounded mother, what makes us human is the capacity to feel others' pain as our own. When an indiscriminate attack happens, we are all victims who must deal with the same crossroads: hate or love. Our world depends on the direction we decide to take. - Guillem Clua.

On Sunday, January 22nd, a Q&A session will be held at the end of the performance featuring Playwright Guillem Clua, the director Ismanuel Rodríguez, and the cast. The production is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, and the press is invited for any performance between January 22nd and February 5th.

PREVIEWS:

Friday, January 20, 20238:00 PM

Saturday, January 21, 20238:00 PM

Sunday, January 22, 20233:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT:

Friday, January 27, 20238:00 PM

PERFORMANCES

Saturday, January 28, 20238:00 PM

Sunday, January 29, 20233:00 PM

Thursday, February 02, 20237:00 PM

Friday, February 03, 20238:00 PM

Saturday, February 04, 20238:00 PM

Sunday, February 05, 20233:00 PM

More performances are available through 2023.

GUILLEM CLUA - PLAYWRIGHT



Guillem Clua is one of the most awarded and translated playwrights in the country, with a remarkable career in Barcelona, Madrid, and abroad. His most recognized texts are La piel en llamas (2004), Marburg (2010), Smiley (2012/2020), La golondrina (2018), and Justicia (2020, National Award of Dramatic Literature), as well as other comedies, adaptations of classics and musicals. Clua also has a long experience as a teacher, stage director, and screenwriter. He has recently adapted La piel en llamas, Invasión and Al damunt dels nostres cants for the movies and Smiley into a series for Netflix. His latest films are The Communion Girl and the adaptation for the big screen of The Crooked Lines of God.

ISMANUEL RODRÍGUEZ - DIRECTOR

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, he studied a Bachelor of Arts in Drama (Theater Direction) from University of Kent at Canterbury. He also studied for a Master in Performing Arts from the University Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid. At the age of 7, he works at Sunshine s Café (WAPA TV). He was part of several movies since childhood, such as Los Cuentos de Abelardo by Luis Molina. His first play was On Golden Pond, directed by Gilberto Valenzuela for Tablado Puertorriqueño. In Spain, he worked as Assistant Director in Divinas palabras, directed by José Piris. He also assisted in the direction of Chekhov in the Garden, by the official company M. Chekhov for the Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid. He is a founding member of Tantai Teatro PR, company with more than 15 years of trajectory, with which he directs some of his biggest hits: Agua a cucharadas by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Puerto Rico and Festival ENCUENTRO in Los Angeles), Ingenio (Wit) by Margaret Edson, the immersive experience Construyendo a verónica, 8 mujeres sospechosas, Pegados: un musical diferente, Elvira and Jouvet, Paris años 40, Smiley among others. He also directs La Cueva de Salamanca, winner of the Young New Creators contest in Madrid, and several shows and concerts in Puerto Rico for artists like Lissette, Yolandita and Silverio Pérez.

GENERAL INFORMATION



By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In-person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 23rd Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday-Tuesday 8:00 am-5 pm | Wednesday - Friday 8 am-8 pm | Saturday 10 am-8 pm | Sunday 10 am-5:00 pm

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL



Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of plays, musicals, and dance concerts every year. Its productions are seen by over 50,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 18,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!