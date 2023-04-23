Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SINGING WINDMILLS to Launch National Tour

The play is performed in Russian with English subtitles.

Apr. 23, 2023  

After two successful sold-out Off-Broadway runs in New York City and a sold-out weekend in San Francisco's The Gateway Theatre, The Singing Windmills is going on its first National Tour!

Written by Roman Freud and directed by Gera Sandler, The Singing Windmills explores the story of the life and work of the legendary Solomon Mikhoels - a Soviet Jewish actor, artistic director of the Moscow State Jewish Theater, and the chairman of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee.

The production attempts to make sense of and restore the lives and art of legendary heroes, whose breath was cut short and whose legacy was erased. This play ponders eternal questions, the fate of an artist, the secrets behind inspiration and the price which one is willing to pay for it.

For more information visit pmtheater.com.

PM Theater troupe consists of the most sought-after, professionally trained New York-based Russian-speaking actors from Ukraine, Russia, and Israel. Driven by a common goal of bringing quality live theater back to NYC stages and beyond, as well as creating a meaningful and honest dialogue with the audience, PM Theater is eager to introduce its new and already highly regarded work to the masses with such a riveting and important piece as The Singing Windmills.

The cast of The Singing Windmills consists of: Dima Koan, Anya Zicer, Gera Sandler, Margarita Merkurieva, Gala Orlovsky, Inna Yesilevskaya, Andrei Kouznetsov, Yelena Shmulenson, Roman Freud, Tatyana Kot, Sergey Nagorny.

The creative team is comprised of: dramaturge Roman Freud, director Gera Sandler, producer Sergey Nagorny, assistant director Tatyana Kot, administrative producer Anna Bredikhina, set and costume designer Jenya Shekhter, costume designer Natalia Danilova, set artist Vitaly Umansky, sound designer Alex Ryaboy, and historical consultant Dr. Vassili Schedrin.

This limited first national tour of The Singing Windmills covers four cities and includes 7 performances:

Starbright Theater, Campbell, CA - June 3, 2023 at 7pm & June 4, 2023 at 1pm

Temple University Ambler Campus, Ambler, PA - June 7, 2023 at 7pm

Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, Boston, MA - June 9, 2023 at 7pm & June 10, 2023 at 7pm

Michael-Ann Russell JCC, Miami, FL - June 14, 2023 at 7pm & June 15, 2023 at 7pm

Tickets can be purchased here or via tinyurl.com/WindmillsTour




