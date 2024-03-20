THE SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR To Live Stream Three Performances This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Group and nonprofit The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) are partnering to live stream performances of the world premiere production of The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan Seavey, directed by Scott Elliott, featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch, currently running through March 31. Live stream performances are set to take place Friday, March 29 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 30 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday, March 31 at 2:00pm at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42ndStreet).

Naphtali's (Taylor Trensch) world-famous performance artist mother (Cynthia Nixon) disappeared suddenly seven years ago. And yet, he sees her everywhere: in the faces of friends, coworkers, the guy he's flirting with. When his mother returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he's spent years trying to forget. A funny, deeply human mystery of mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart.

Live Stream Tickets are currently available for $69. For purchases, please visit the button below.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen and Projection Design by John Narun. Fight & Intimacy Director: UnkleDave's Fight-House. Dialect Coach is Deborah Hecht. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theatre. The organization's New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group Off Stage celebrates work at the intersection of art, multimedia and social engagement by showcasing some of today's most compelling storytellers through web series, films, audio plays and more. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs from teen acting ensembles to college access programs, and a college-level acting studio in collaboration with LIU-Brooklyn. www.thenewgroup.org.

The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST), a new nonprofit founded in 2022, provides the production, technical, financial, and marketing solutions to bring nonprofit theater to a global audience, via live stream. Founders Jim Augustine and Oren Michels, veterans in the theater and technology industries, have a vision to make Broadway and regional theater more accessible than ever before, driving new audiences to new works, increasing awareness for world-class stages and artists, and helping these nonprofit institutions to thrive for another generation. Founding support for The League of Live Stream Theater has been provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sherrill Family Foundation. To learn more, visit lolst.org.

