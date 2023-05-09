THE SAVIOUR World Premiere to be Presented at Irish Rep in July

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Landmark Productions (Anne Clarke, Founder and Producer) World Stage Premiere of The Saviour. Written by Deirdre Kinahan (Embargo) and directed by Louise Lowe (The Book of Names), The Saviour will begin performances on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011) on Saturday July 1, 2023, with an opening night set for Thursday July 13 for a limited engagement through Sunday August 13, 2023.

There's a new man in Máire's life. But some people aren't happy.

On the morning of her 67th birthday, Máire sits up in bed enjoying a cigarette. She has recently been swept off her feet by a stranger and hasn't felt this alive in years, but a visit from her son with dark revelations challenges the euphoria.

Deirdre Kinahan's fiercely funny and utterly gripping new play charts an extraordinary shift in Ireland's social, political, and religious life. It asks questions about responsibility, how we respond to trauma, and the tricky question of forgiveness.

The Saviour stars legendary Irish actress Marie Mullen (The Music Man, Broadway; The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Druid Theatre Company, for which she won a Tony Award) in a tour-de-force performance. She is joined by Jamie O'Neill in this riveting two-hander directed by one of Ireland's leading theatre directors, Louise Lowe.

The Saviour was first broadcast online in 2021 and makes its world stage premiere at the Irish Rep this summer.



Deirdre Kinahan is an award-winning Irish playwright. Her most recent work includes An Old Song, Half Forgotten, written for the Irish actor Bryan Murray who is living with Alzheimer's, which has just played a sold-out run at The Abbey Theatre.​​

The cast of The Saviour will include Marie Mullen (The Music Man) and Jamie O'Neill (Staging the Treaty).

The Saviour will feature scenic and lighting design by Ciarán Bagnall (Red), costume design by Joan O'Clery (RSC's Macbeth) and sound design by Aoife Kavanagh (Ghosts). The Landmark Productions Stage Manager is Leanna Cuttle (The Lost O'Casey), and Assistant Stage Manager is Alannah O'Leary (Old Ghosts). The Irish Rep Production Stage Manager is Karen Evanouskas (An American in Paris).

The performance schedule for The Saviour is as follows: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday at 3pm. Note: there will not be a performance on Tuesday July 4.

Supported by Culture Ireland.

Landmark Productions is one of Ireland's leading theatre producers, whose work in New York includes several plays (and one opera) by Enda Walsh at St. Ann's Warehouse; Deirdre Kinahan's Halcyon Days at Irish Arts Center; Mark O'Rowe's Howie the Rookie at BAM Next Wave; and Gabriel Byrne's Walking with Ghosts on Broadway. Led by Anne Clarke since the company's foundation in 2003, its productions have received multiple awards and have been seen in leading theatres internationally. Landmark's 28 world premieres include new plays by major Irish writers such as Enda Walsh, Mark O'Rowe and Deirdre Kinahan, featuring a rollcall of Ireland's finest actors, directors and designers. In January 2021 it established Landmark Live, a new online streaming platform which enables it to bring the thrill of live theatre to audiences around the world. landmarkproductions.ie

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 35th season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

(Máire). Theatre credits include The Music Man (Broadway), Testament (Landmark Productions/Dublin Theatre Festival), many productions for Druid, including DruidShakespeare: Richard III, Sive, Brigit, Bailegangaire; DruidShakespeare: Richard II, Henry IV (Parts 1 and 2), The Colleen Bawn; DruidMurphy (Best Supporting Actress, Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards), The Cripple of Inishmaan, Long Day's Journey Into Night; DruidSynge (Best Actress, Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards), The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Best Actress in a Play, Tony Award) and The Playboy of the Western World; The Children and Crestfall (Gate Theatre); and On Raftery's Hill (Abbey Theatre). Film and television credits include "Pure Mule," When Brendan Met Trudy, Dancing at Lughnasa, The Butcher Boy, The Van and Circle of Friends. Marie is a founding member of Druid Theatre Company.

JAMIE O'NEILL

(Mel) has collaborated extensively with Louise Lowe and the critically acclaimed immersive theatre company Anu Productions, most recently on shows such as Staging the Treaty, Lolling & The Mouth of Flowers. He also appeared in their co-production with Landmark Productions, The Book of Names, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2021. He has performed at The Abbey Theatre in Sean O'Casey's The Shadow of a Gunman and last year in Luck Just Kissed You Hello on the Peacock stage. Jamie trained at the Gaiety School of Acting from which he graduated in 2011. He has also attended Bow Street Academy, graduating from their 6-months part-time screen acting course in 2021. His extensive theatre resume also includes Minefield, The Anvil, Hamlet and Borstal Boy. His blossoming tv career includes recent hit Irish dramas "Redemption," "Blood" and "Striking Out." Jamie has many interests outside of his acting career. He is currently pursuing his interest in psychology by studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Counselling & Psychotherapy in Dublin Business School. He is a voracious reader, music buff and lover of cinema. Jamie is incredibly excited to be making his NYC stage debut in Deirdre Kinahan's The Saviour.

DEIRDRE KINAHAN

(Playwright) is an award-winning playwright and a member of Aosdána, Ireland's elected body of outstanding artists. Her recent work includes An Old Song, Half Forgotten (Abbey Theatre and SoFFT co-production), Embargo, Rathmines Road (Fishamble); Dear Ireland, The Bloodied Field, The Unmanageable Sisters (Abbey Theatre); Crossings (Pentabus UK); Wild Notes (Solas Nua DC); Renewed (Old Vic London). Forthcoming projects include the opera Fallen for Meath County Council, Creative Ireland, and Belfast Ensemble; the musical Ettie for Irish Arts Center NYC; a play commemorating the Civil War for Meath County Council; a new play, Grace, for Landmark Productions; and In the Middle of the Fields for Solas Nua DC. Deirdre is an Associate Artist with Meath County Council Arts Office. Her plays are translated into many languages, published by Nick Hern Books and produced regularly in Ireland and on the international stage.

LOUISE LOWE

(Director). As a theatre maker Louise makes site-specific and immersive art works within communities of space, place and interest. Since co-founding ANU in 2009, she has directed all of the company's multi-award-winning work to date, including The Party to End all Parties (Dublin Theatre Festival), Canaries (Dublin Port), Faultline (Gate Theatre/Dublin Theatre Festival), The Anvil (Manchester International Festival), The Lost O'Casey (Abbey Theatre/Dublin Theatre Festival - Best New Play, Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards), Torch (St. Helen's), Hentown (Dublin City Council), These Rooms (CoisCeim/London International Festival of Theatre/NOW1418/Dublin Theatre Festival), PALS (National Museum of Ireland), Angel Meadow (HOME Manchester - Best Production and Best Ensemble, Manchester Theatre Awards), Laundry, The Boys of Foley Street and World's End Lane. As a freelance director her theatre credits include Test Dummy (Theatre Upstairs); Deep (Cork Opera House); The End of the Road (Fishamble); Across the Lough (Performance Corporation); Secret Street, Right Here Right Now, The Baths and Demeter Project (Prime Cut Productions). Film and television credits include "Fair City" (RTÉ), Falling Out of Standing and Hawks Nest.

ANNE CLARKE

(Producer) founded Landmark Productions, one of Ireland's leading theatre producers, in 2003. Its productions have been seen in leading theatres in London, New York and beyond. Numerous awards include the Judges' Special Award at the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards, in recognition of 'sustained excellence in programming and for developing imaginative partnerships to bring quality theatre to the Irish and international stage'; and a Special Tribute Award, for her work as 'a producer of world-class theatre in the independent sector in Ireland'.