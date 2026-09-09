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THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME Will Open Off-Broadway in October

The cast features Marinda Anderson, Alana Raquel Bowers, Biko Eisen-Martin and Crystal Lucas-Perry.

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THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME Will Open Off-Broadway in October

Playwrights Horizons will present Christina Anderson’s “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, from Oct. 21 through Nov. 29, 2026, at the Judith O. Rubin Theater in New York City.

It’s 1960s Kansas, and Janice’s parents are fighting for the integration of public swimming pools — a fierce civil rights struggle that overshadows her childhood and drives a wedge between Janice and her family. It’s also thirty years later, when Janice is asked to speak at a ceremony honoring her father, forced to reckon with the scars of a past she has tried to forget. A piercing, theatrically vivid story about the personal toll of fighting for justice, and the ultimate challenge of forgiveness. 

The production is written by Anderson and directed by Greene. The cast features Marinda Anderson, Alana Raquel Bowers, Biko Eisen-Martin and Crystal Lucas-Perry.

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III as scenic designer, Rodrigo Muñoz as Costume Designer, Lap Chi Chu as lighting designer, Chris Darbassie as sound designer and Earon Nealey as wig and hair designer. shiku thuo serves as production stage manager.

Performances of “the ripple, the wave that carried me home” are scheduled through Nov. 29 at the Judith O. Rubin Theater.

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