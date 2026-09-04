Owen Campbell and Harry Richardson to Star in A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at Minetta Lane Theatre

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Owen Campbell and Harry Richardson will star in the New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong.

Following an acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Hampstead Theatre Downstairs, A Ghost in Your Ear begins performances Tuesday, September 29 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, New York City) for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 15 only.

Owen Campbell said: “This play is different from what I've done before on stage, and making my debut at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre couldn't be more exciting. There's nothing quite like a roomful of people jumping at the same scare—that's live theater at its best, and we can't wait for New York audiences to experience A Ghost in Your Ear.”

Harry Richardson said: “Theatre is incredible for bringing everyone together for a shared experience, and this is one that will be very spooky indeed! The creative team have crafted this terrifying show where sound is a powerful character. Experiencing it live with a binaural mic and headphones enhances the theatrical experience to be sonically unique and unlike anything else.”

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage (SIX: The Musical) and featuring sound design by the Tony-nominated duo Ben & Max Ringham (A Doll's House, Prima Facie), A Ghost in Your Ear is a “truly terrifying headphone horror” (The Guardian). When an actor (Richardson) arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer (Campbell) cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself.With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

The production's creative team includes Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), Anisha Fields (scenic and costume design), and Ben Jacobs (lighting design). The casting director is Taylor Williams. The production's general management is by TT Partners. A Ghost in Your Ear was originally produced by HFH Productions and Playful Productions.

Most recently, Audible Theater presented Yes to the Unknown: A Night with Gloria Steinem; the return of Michael Cruz Kayne's What Else What Else; and Maria Bamford's Soundly Unstable live at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. In the spring, Audible also wrapped its 2026 collaborative season with TOGETHER, producing Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, What Happened Was…, and New Born at the Minetta Lane. With P3 Productions, Audible Theater produced Mexodus, the most award-winning off-Broadway musical of the season, at the Daryl Roth Theatre, following its New York premiere last fall at the Minetta Lane.

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