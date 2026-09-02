TOC TOC Cast and Creative Team Revealed at Repertorio Español

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Repertorio has announced the cast and creative team for TOC TOC, Laurent Baffie's celebrated comedy, in its Spanish adaptation by Julián Quintanilla and directed by Rafa Sánchez. The production begins previews October 1, with Opening Night set for Friday, October 2.

TOC TOC brings six very different patients together in the waiting room of a psychiatrist who is running very, very late. Each arrives with their own particular compulsions, and as they wait for the doctor to appear, they are forced to interact, get to know one another, and deal with a situation that becomes increasingly chaotic.

The cast features Zulema Clares, Gerardo Gudiño, Wanda Arriaga, Mario Mattei, Lari Panini, Alain Lapinel, and Xio Morales Vale, bringing together artists from Cuba, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and México.

TOC TOC has become an international comedy favorite, with productions presented around the world. Repertorio's Spanish-language production brings Baffie's fast-paced comedy to the company's stage with a cast of acclaimed performers.

The creative team features Assistant Director and Stage Manager Valeria Llaneza, Scenic Designer Rodrigo Escalante, Lighting Designer María Cristina Fusté, Costume Designer Oriana Sophia, and Projections Designer Milton Cordero.

Performance Schedule:

Thu, Oct 1 – 7 PM (Preview)

Fri, Oct 2 – 7 PM (Opening)

Sat, Oct 3 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 4 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 9 – 7 PM

Sat, Oct 10 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 11 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 16 – 7 PM

Sat, Oct 17 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 18 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 23 – 7 PM

Sat, Oct 24 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 25 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 30 – 7 PM

Sun, Nov 15 – 3 PM



More performances available throughout 2027. Performed in Spanish. No English translation available.

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