THE RECURSION OF A MOTH To Be Presented At Teatro Círculo

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Cellunova Productions will present The Recursion of a Moth, written by Brandon Zang and directed by Seonjae Kim, at Teatro Círculo's Second Stage Blackbox Theater in New York City. Performances will run September 24 through October 4, 2026.

Presented as part of Cellunova's 2026 NOVA Lab Incubator Program, The Recursion of a Moth follows three descendants of a diaspora — Chrys, Mikey, and Icarus — across different places and points in time.

In a future where time travel has become as mundane as bureaucracy, the three search for a corner of the universe to call home. When their efforts threaten to alter the events of a predetermined timeline, they must find a way to break their destructive, cyclical realities or face the memory-destroying consequences of the Reset.

The play explores questions of diaspora, belonging, love, reconciliation and what it means to find a place to call home through the framework of speculative science fiction.

The cast features Christopher Zou as Icarus, Richard Perez Jr. as Mikey, and Eunji Lim as Chrys. Lim's Chrys is a promising physicist whose research into recursion drives her journey through the story.

"This story is not only about the characters; it is also deeply relatable to the world we are living in today. These characters are searching for a place they can call home while navigating love, passion, and growth," said Lim. "I am so grateful to be part of this AANHPI production and to share this story with audiences. I hope these characters' journeys give audiences hope and create space for them to dream."

Lim returns to the New York stage following a run in In Their Footsteps at the Orlando Fringe Festival and her television debut in BEEF Season 2.

The Recursion of a Moth previously received a production at Boston Playwrights' Theatre in 2025. The play received the 2026 David Mark Cohen Playwriting Award and took second place for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival's National Student Playwriting Award.

Performances will take place September 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., September 27 at 2 p.m., October 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and October 4 at 2 p.m. at Teatro Círculo's Second Stage Blackbox Theater, 64 East 4th Street in New York City.

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