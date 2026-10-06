THE READING SERIES at LCT3 to Present Free Readings of New Plays
Five celebrated playwrights including Jackie Sibblies Drury and Martyna Majok will curate and discuss new works in conversation before each reading.
Lincoln Center Theater has revealed initial programming for The Reading Series at LCT3. In this intimate series, five of our most celebrated playwrights join forces with voices new to LCT to share the stage and the spotlight. Each one-night-only event features a reading of a bold new work, alongside an open conversation between playwrights prior to each reading. These free public readings will be presented beginning on Monday, October 19, 2026, and will continue through the spring of 2027.
The plays have been curated by a group of LCT alumni playwrights including Jackie Sibblies Drury, Amy Herzog, Samuel D. Hunter, Martyna Majok, and Dominique Morisseau.
Initial programming will include the following:
You Be Good by Shayan Lotfi, selected by Samuel D. Hunter, and directed by Knud Adams, on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 6:30PM.
The Age of Mary by Avery Deutsch, selected by Martyna Majok, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 6:30PM.
Blood Sisters by Goldie Patrick, selected by Dominique Morisseau on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 6:30PM.
Free tickets for The Reading Series are available at www.lct.org/shows/the-reading-series. Reservations for You Be Good will begin on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 12 noon.
Selections and 2027 dates for readings selected by Amy Herzog and Jackie Sibblies Drury will be announced at a later date.
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