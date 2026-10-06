THE READING SERIES at LCT3 to Present Free Readings of New Plays

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Lincoln Center Theater has revealed initial programming for The Reading Series at LCT3. In this intimate series, five of our most celebrated playwrights join forces with voices new to LCT to share the stage and the spotlight. Each one-night-only event features a reading of a bold new work, alongside an open conversation between playwrights prior to each reading. These free public readings will be presented beginning on Monday, October 19, 2026, and will continue through the spring of 2027.

The plays have been curated by a group of LCT alumni playwrights including Jackie Sibblies Drury, Amy Herzog, Samuel D. Hunter, Martyna Majok, and Dominique Morisseau.

Initial programming will include the following:

You Be Good by Shayan Lotfi, selected by Samuel D. Hunter, and directed by Knud Adams, on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 6:30PM.

The Age of Mary by Avery Deutsch, selected by Martyna Majok, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 6:30PM.

Blood Sisters by Goldie Patrick, selected by Dominique Morisseau on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 6:30PM.

Free tickets for The Reading Series are available at www.lct.org/shows/the-reading-series. Reservations for You Be Good will begin on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 12 noon.

Selections and 2027 dates for readings selected by Amy Herzog and Jackie Sibblies Drury will be announced at a later date.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 11 Hrs 24 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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