THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT Teaser Concert Announced At Ripley Grier Studios This Month
Featuring Jelani Remy, Elena Ricardo, Brian Charles Johnson and more.
Chase Peacock & Jessica De Maria present a 30 minute teaser concert of their original musical, THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT, Thursday November 17th, 2pm at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue, Studio 17 T).
From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, one woman's vigilante quest for vengeance quickly becomes so much more. Set against the economic and racial disparity of 1930s Miami, THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT shines a light on very present issues through the vintage lens of the golden age of the American Gangster.
The 30 minute teaser concert features 7 songs from the original musical and the talents of some Broadway favorites, including:
Jelani Remy (Broadway's The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Elena Ricardo (Broadway's Mamma Mia), Xavier Reyes (1st National Tour Kinky Boots), Brian Charles Johnson (Broadway's American Idiot, Spring Awakening) and Quentin Avery Brown (Westchester Broadway Theatre's Five Guys Named Moe).
Rounding out the cast are SOPHIE AMELKIN, CARLA MONGADO, TEDDY GREY, Maggie Salley, NINA JAYASHANKAR & JACOB LOUCHHAIM.
Featuring a totally original, pop-rock musical theatre score, and based on true events, The Pretty Pants Bandit is fresh off its World Premiere in Atlanta, GA in March of 2022.
Writing team Chase Peacock (Broadway's American Idiot) & Jessica De Maria have both been performers, writers and musicians for 10 plus years. Their first original work, What's Past, was featured as part of the inaugural Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival and their second, Vivian: A Ghost Story, premiered to sold out houses at the Atlanta Lyric Studio Theatre in the Square in October of 2017 and is currently being developed into a serial podcast.
Music Direction by Gillian Berkowitz and featuring Micah Cowher (Stomp) on percussion, this event is FREE and open to attend.
For music, video and more, visit www.chaseandjessica.com.
