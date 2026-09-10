THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE and More Set for NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players 2026-27 Season

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New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players has revealed its 52nd season including three of the most beloved Gilbert & Sullivan titles, The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance and The Gondoliers at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

Subscriptions and Single Tickets are now on sale for all productions. NYGASP is also presenting a brand-new work, A G&S Carol: A Live Radio Play at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space.

The Mikado

The season begins with The Mikado, October 23-25, 2026. This limited run celebrates the 10th anniversary of NYGASP’s critically acclaimed new production that has played three sold out engagements in New York City and national tours. The Mikado features all of your favorite G&S characters: romantic Yum-Yum and Nanki-Poo, Ko-Ko, the inept and comical Lord High Executioner, as well as the fearsome Katisha, the hilariously ridiculous Pooh-Bah (Lord High Everything Else), and the politely sadistic Mikado himself. A brief new prologue set in the offices of the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company frames the classic work for today’s audiences. While this production underlines how The Mikado can be enjoyed by artists and audiences of all backgrounds, Gilbert’s lyrics and Sullivan’s melodies - which have delighted comic opera lovers for over one hundred thirty-five years - are still as fresh as “the flowers in spring.”

G&S Carol: A Live Radio Play

A brand-new intimate production A G&S Carol: A Live Radio Play runs for three performances December 5-6, 2026 at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space. Have you ever wondered what would have happened if Gilbert & Sullivan had collaborated with Charles Dickens? A G&S Carol: A Live Radio Play is a Victorian mash up of the beloved holiday classic by Dickens and some of your favorite G&S, presented as a golden-age radio play with a little help from your NYGASP friends. The new work is penned by longtime NYGASP company member Michael J. Connolly.

The Pirates of Penzance

NYGASP revives their classic production of The Pirates of Penzance, January 9-17, 2027 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history. On the coast of Cornwall, a band of tenderhearted pirates celebrates the coming of age of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. Now, Frederic has vowed to devote his life to the extermination of piracy - until a ludicrous leap year snag threatens to keep him apprenticed to the pirates for life!

The Gondoliers

The season concludes with The Gondoliers, April 10-11, 2027. Two men who could be king. Two women who would be queen. And two class-crossed lovers who’ll be together at any cost. It all adds up to too much happiness in this sparkling show. When a nurse switches two babies at birth, it serves as the catalyst for a series of complications that span several decades, several social classes, and several kingdoms! Chock-full of comic characters, incredible plot twists, and spectacular choreography, Gilbert’s satire of social snobbery is matched only by Sullivan’s spectacular score in this production.

NYGASP’s season also includes a national tour of The Pirates of Penzance, concert presentations of H.M.S. Pinaforeand The Pirates of Penzance in One Act / Evening of G&S Favorites, including a 14-city, 15-day route in 2027.

NYGASP’s season also includes a national tour of The Pirates of Penzance, with runouts to Poughkeepsie NY and Morristown NJ, and a robust 14 city route of the southeast with stops in Virginia, both Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio. The company will tour California with its ensemble Pirates in One Act and an Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan Favorites. View the full tour calendar here: nygasp.org/ontour

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