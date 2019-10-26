THE NINTH GUEST Comes to The Sargent Theatre

This Jew is for You Productions, Ricky Dunlop and Lena Mary Amato will present the 1930 Broadway play The Ninth Guest by Owen Davis.

Eight strangers are invited to spend the night in a penthouse apartment, but a voice on the radio tells them they will be murdered unless they outwit Death. WHAT?!? This 1930 melodrama is being humorously updated for modern audiences because...it's begging for it.

Open bar begins approximately 30 minutes before curtain and playgoers are encouraged to dress in 1930's attire. There will be a costume contest just prior to the performance on Halloween.

The show features Lena Mary Amato*, Jennifer Jean Anderson*, Adam Delia, Bec Fordyce, Ami Grady, Robert Hooghkirk, Andy McCain*, Joseph Redman, Matt Sternberg and Perri Yaniv*. Deco designs by Veronika Crowe and directed by Ricky Dunlop.



Performances run October 30th-November 3rd at The Sargent Theatre (314 W 54th Street, 4th Floor).



Tickets are available online at murdercomedyopenbar.eventbrite.com or at the door (based on availability). Use promo code 'OPENINGFRIGHT' online for special discounted tickets on opening night.

*these actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association





