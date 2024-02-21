THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery & Rush

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers is offering fans a chance to win low-priced tickets by entering its Telecharge Lottery ($35) and Rush ($35), beginning on February 14, 2024, at New World Stages (340 West 50 Street).

The digital lottery starts at 12 AM, two days before the performance, and winners are drawn at 10 AM and 3 PM the same day. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $35.00 each. The digital Rush begins at 11 AM the day of the performance. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $35.00 each.

Marc Summers is an icon of a generation; the host of Nickelodeon's "DOUBLE DARE" tells his story on stage in the new play THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers. The show is written by Alex Brightman with original music by Drew Gasparini. Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers takes us on one man's extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world's most famous children's game show, Double Dare. He became a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes. On your mark…Get set…Go back in time to the 80s and 90s at this nostalgic theatrical event that is 50% memoir, 50% game show, and 100% heart. We double dare you to join us.

The creative team includes set design by Christopher Rhoton, lighting design by Jeffrey Small, co-sound design by David Sheehan & Hidenori Nakajo, and costumes by Scott Jones. The show will be general managed by LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier Shacket & Michael Shannon.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers will perform at New World Stages, playing Monday, Wednesday – Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. Tickets are $69 - $299 (VIP tickets with a Meet and Greet). The show will run through June 2, 2023.

The Digital Lottery and Rush can be entered by visiting www.LifeandSlimes.com/lotteryandrush or at www.rush.telecharge.com.