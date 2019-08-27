THE INS AND OUTS OF FINGERS, SPOONS, AND OPEN MARRIAGE Comes To The United Solo Festival

Aug. 27, 2019  

Battle scarred and still willing, artist and mother Pascale Roger-McKeever still refuses to compromise. She returns to her stage roots with her New York Premiere of The Ins and Outs of Fingers, Spoons and Open Marriage - Winner of the 2018 Marsh Madness Competition - at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, October 31st at 9:00 pm.

A suburban Mom accepts her husband's invitation to an open marriage and proceeds with a singleness of purpose no one saw coming. The Ins and Outs acknowledges and embraces the acute discomfort of living out our inescapable sexuality. A funny and shameless exploration of shame itself that for good measure upends accepted notions about healing and self-realization along the way.

Pascale's writing is inspired by the following quote, "...the whole sky has fallen on [me] and all [I] can do about it is shout." (Antigone, Jean Anouilh)

Theatre Row, Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (between 9th and 10th Ave), NYC, NYC 10036, Subways A, C, E to 42nd Street, tickets are $45 and available at the Theatre Row Box Office or by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200 http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-theinsandouts/ 80 minutes. Board operator Daniel Kersh.

Pascale Roger-McKeever is an actor, writer, director. She graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University. Acclaimed performances include Rosannah in Brilliant Traces, May in Fool For Love, 3 women in Tennessee William's Dragon Country. Recent film credits: Dark Phoenix , Quitters, The Last Smile. Her screenplay, The Way I Am, was optioned in 2006 by co-producer of Secrets and Lies, Mark Westaway. Her play, Family In Church received a Nova Scotia Arts Grant Award and was produced in 2011. Directing credits include: Lost Steps, The Four Lives of Marie, 7 Days in the Life of Simon Labrosse. www.pascalerm.com

Tanya Tomkins (musical score): As an active recitalist and chamber musician on the modern cello, Tanya Tomkins has appeared to critical acclaim throughout Europe, Israel, and the USA. http://www.tanyatomkins.com



