THE INFINITE FRIGHT Brings Halloween Theater to Asylum NYC

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This Halloween, the New York Neo-Futurists are bringing the tricks, the treats, and a whole lot of theater to Manhattan with The Infinite Fright, a special Halloween edition of their long-running hit show, The Infinite Wrench.

For one ghoulish weekend, the ensemble is resurrecting some of its spookiest, silliest, and most delightfully strange short plays for two special performances at Asylum NYC, including a family-friendly Halloween matinee on Saturday, October 31 at 3:00 PM!

For the first time at their new Off-Broadway home, the New York Neo-Futurists are inviting audiences of all ages to experience the wonderfully weird world of Neo-Futurism. This special afternoon performance will feature 30 short plays in just 60 minutes, curated especially for kids and kids-at-heart. Expect a fast-paced, wildly unpredictable hour of spooky surprises, playful experiments, and plenty of Halloween fun.

And for the grown-ups? Don't worry. We're still getting weird.

On Friday, October 30 at 9:30 PM, the ensemble will present its regular late-night edition of The Infinite Fright, bringing back some of its most terrifying, hilarious, and wonderfully bizarre plays for a Halloween celebration unlike any other.

Whether you're introducing your little monsters to live theater for the very first time or looking for a Halloween night out that's a little less ordinary, The Infinite Fright has something for everyone.

Costumes are highly encouraged!

The Infinite Fright: Late-Night Edition

Friday, October 30, 2026

9:30 PM

The Infinite Fright: Family-Friendly Halloween Matinee

Saturday, October 31, 2026

3:00 PM

Asylum NYC

123 East 24th Street

New York, NY 10010

Tickets on sale now!

About the New York Neo-Futurists

The New York Neo-Futurists (NYNF) are a radically dynamic ensemble of multidisciplinary artists who write and perform original work rooted in the truth of our own lived experiences. We fuse elements of poetry, game, and performance art to create ever-changing theatre and other artistic experiments to respond to the world around us.

As a group, we create art under four aesthetic tenets: we are who we are, we are where we are, we are doing what we are doing, and the time is now. We empower artists to share their stories honestly on stage. We make work for curious audiences who ask questions of themselves and their communities. We create theater that is responsive, honest, and brave in its art, in the community, and in its service to artists.

Since opening in 2004, the NY Neo-Futurists have premiered over 7800 new plays. Aside from running a weekly late-night show, they have produced several award-winning main-stage productions including Steve: A Docu-Musical, The Human Symphony, The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O'Neill: Vol. 1, and Locker #4173b. Collectively they have been nominated for three Drama Desk Awards and more than a dozen New York Innovative Theatre Awards, and in 2017 The Infinite Wrench won the NY IT Award for Outstanding Performance Art Production. NY Neo-Futurists have toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and all around the United States, most notably to the Alden Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Wellesley College, Austin College, Grinnell, Sarah Lawrence, URI, University of Texas, NYU, and Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. They also have been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and Howl Around.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 03 Hrs 31 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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