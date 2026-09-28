THE HOLES Extends Off-Broadway Run at Wild Project
Performances will now run through November 15 at wild project.
After selling out its initial six-week run, The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Michael Herwitz and starring Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Tina Benko, and Jack Mulhern, has extended its Off-Broadway engagement through November 15 at wild project. The production opened September 22. Read the reviews!
The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.
The play was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and is produced by Getts, Russell Kahn, and Adam Rodner. Robert Pattinson executive produces via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater. Co-producers include Cathy Sarkowsky, Elizabeth Salem, Alex Levy, Jeff and Caryl Hahn, Jordan Silver/Will Stokes, and Super Athletic Film Co.
The creative team for The Holes includes scenic designer Anna Grigo, lighting designer Evan C. Anderson, sound designer Brandon Bulls, Costume Designer Lily Cunicelli, composer Zack Villere, creative director Stefan Kohli, marketing strategist Ian Tarbert, publicist Ava Tunnicliffe (Tallulah PR), head of socials Vincent Perella, graphic designer Julian “the Brainwave” Alicea, general manager Mix and Match Productions, and production counsel Jenny Waxman.
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