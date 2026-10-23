THE HOLES to Extend Off-Broadway Run By Two Weeks

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The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, has extended its Off-Broadway run for a third time, adding two more weeks of performances through November 29 and bringing the production's total run to 12 weeks. Directed by Michael Herwitz and starring Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Tina Benko, and Jack Mulhern, the play opened at wild project on September 22.

The production has drawn coverage from outlets including Vogue, GQ, Interview Magazine, Variety, and The FADER, bringing the play to audiences well beyond the traditional theater world. Theater critics have also taken note, with The New York Times describing the play as “gleefully weird” and Vulture praising its “stretchy, amoebic metaphor” for capturing “all sorts of of-the-moment anxieties.”

The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.

The play was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and is produced by Getts, Russell Kahn, and Adam Rodner. Robert Pattinson executive produces via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater. Co-producers include Cathy Sarkowsky, Elizabeth Salem, Alex Levy, Jeff and Caryl Hahn, Jordan Silver/Will Stokes, and Super Athletic Film Co.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 13 Hrs 40 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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