THE HOLES to Extend Off-Broadway Run By Two Weeks
The play opened at wild project on September 22.
The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, has extended its Off-Broadway run for a third time, adding two more weeks of performances through November 29 and bringing the production's total run to 12 weeks. Directed by Michael Herwitz and starring Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Tina Benko, and Jack Mulhern, the play opened at wild project on September 22.
The production has drawn coverage from outlets including Vogue, GQ, Interview Magazine, Variety, and The FADER, bringing the play to audiences well beyond the traditional theater world. Theater critics have also taken note, with The New York Times describing the play as “gleefully weird” and Vulture praising its “stretchy, amoebic metaphor” for capturing “all sorts of of-the-moment anxieties.”
The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.
The play was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and is produced by Getts, Russell Kahn, and Adam Rodner. Robert Pattinson executive produces via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater. Co-producers include Cathy Sarkowsky, Elizabeth Salem, Alex Levy, Jeff and Caryl Hahn, Jordan Silver/Will Stokes, and Super Athletic Film Co.
The creative team for The Holes includes scenic designer Anna Grigo, lighting designer Evan C. Anderson, sound designer Brandon Bulls, Costume Designer Lily Cunicelli, composer Zack Villere, creative director Stefan Kohli, marketing strategist Ian Tarbert, publicist Ava Tunnicliffe (Tallulah PR), head of socials Vincent Perella, graphic designer Julian “the Brainwave” Alicea, general manager Mix and Match Productions, and production counsel Jenny Waxman.
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