 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE HOLES to Extend Off-Broadway Run By Two Weeks

The play opened at wild project on September 22.

By:
THE HOLES to Extend Off-Broadway Run By Two Weeks

The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, has extended its Off-Broadway run for a third time, adding two more weeks of performances through November 29 and bringing the production's total run to 12 weeks. Directed by Michael Herwitz and starring Bubba Weiler, Grantham Coleman, Tina Benko, and Jack Mulhern, the play opened at wild project on September 22.

The production has drawn coverage from outlets including Vogue, GQ, Interview Magazine, Variety, and The FADER, bringing the play to audiences well beyond the traditional theater world. Theater critics have also taken note, with The New York Times describing the play as “gleefully weird” and Vulture praising its “stretchy, amoebic metaphor” for capturing “all sorts of of-the-moment anxieties.”

The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.

The play was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and is produced by Getts, Russell Kahn, and Adam Rodner. Robert Pattinson executive produces via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater. Co-producers include Cathy Sarkowsky, Elizabeth Salem, Alex Levy, Jeff and Caryl Hahn, Jordan Silver/Will Stokes, and Super Athletic Film Co.

The creative team for The Holes includes scenic designer Anna Grigo, lighting designer Evan C. Anderson, sound designer Brandon Bulls, Costume Designer Lily Cunicelli, composer Zack Villere, creative director Stefan Kohli, marketing strategist Ian Tarbert, publicist Ava Tunnicliffe (Tallulah PR), head of socials Vincent Perella, graphic designer Julian “the Brainwave” Alicea, general manager Mix and Match Productions, and production counsel Jenny Waxman.
THE HOLES to Extend Off-Broadway Run By Two Weeks Image

Buy Tickets to The Holes



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck in Off-Broadway Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
Oratorio for Living Things in Off-Broadway Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
Spooktacular in Off-Broadway Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets