THE GREAT FILTER Will Have Limited Off-Broadway Run to Benefit the Cultural Solidarity Fund

Rachel Brosnahan's Scrap Paper Pictures will co-produce an Off Broadway limited benefit engagement of The Great Filter for three nights only, July 1-3, 2021.

An existential thriller in one act, The Great Filter is an exploration of everything that could possibly go wrong on the way to a bright new something - and why it's probably a good idea to try getting there anyway.

The production stars Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn. It is written and directed by Frank Winters.

Scrap Paper Pictures, Looks Like a Great Time, and NY Forever team up to raise money for the Cultural Solidarity Fund.

The team has come together to spotlight the vitality of the off-Broadway community, and to raise critical funds for members of that community still recovering from a devastating year. The cultural fabric of NYC is shaped by the resourcefulness, dedication and grit of our downtown theatre scene, and we are proud to support this moment of rebirth.

Profits from The Great Filter will benefit the Cultural Solidarity Fund, an initiative that gets micro relief grants directly to artists and cultural workers recovering post-COVID. By buying a ticket to The Great Filter you'll help build a better, more equitable American Theatre that celebrates all of its artists, and you'll be supporting those artists as they rebuild the cultural fabric of our community.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://thegreatfilter.eventive.org/welcome.